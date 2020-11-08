Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) After Its Third-Quarter Results

Investors in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.0% to close at US$6.70 following the release of its third-quarter results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$340m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Infinera losing US$0.19 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:INFN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Infinera from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$1.47b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 6.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 85% to US$0.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.48b and losses of US$0.39 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Infinera'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$9.13, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Infinera analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Infinera's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.4% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.2% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Infinera is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Infinera going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Infinera you should be aware of.

