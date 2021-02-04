Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) After Its Yearly Results

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$4.3b and statutory earnings per share of US$6.43 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Hubbell is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:HUBB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Following the latest results, Hubbell's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.42b in 2021. This would be an okay 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 4.3% to US$7.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.51 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$177, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Hubbell analyst has a price target of US$184 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$151. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hubbell's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Hubbell's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.5% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 11% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Hubbell.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Hubbell. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Hubbell's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$177, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Hubbell going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Hubbell , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.