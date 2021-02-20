Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) After Its Annual Results

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.2% to US$63.75 in the week after its latest full-year results. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$2.82 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$10b came in 2.8% ahead of analyst predictions. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HSIC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Following the latest results, Henry Schein's 16 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$11.6b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 32% to US$3.73. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.71 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$72.40, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Henry Schein's valuation in the near term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Henry Schein analyst has a price target of US$93.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$59.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Henry Schein is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 14%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.8% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.4% next year. Not only are Henry Schein's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Henry Schein. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Henry Schein going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Henry Schein is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

