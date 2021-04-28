Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) After Its First-Quarter Results

Last week, you might have seen that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.9% to US$4.19 in the past week. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 3.8% short of analyst estimates at US$163m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.02, 62% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HLX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering Helix Energy Solutions Group, is for revenues of US$679.0m in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 5.2% reduction in Helix Energy Solutions Group's sales over the past 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$0.24 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$669.1m and US$0.23 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$6.01, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Helix Energy Solutions Group analyst has a price target of US$7.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 6.8% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Helix Energy Solutions Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Helix Energy Solutions Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Helix Energy Solutions Group you should be aware of.

