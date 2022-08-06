Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) After Its Second-Quarter Results

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.4% to US$11.77 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. Overall the results were a little better than the analysts were expecting, with revenues beating forecasts by 5.2%to hit US$314m. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:XPRO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Expro Group Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.21b in 2022, which would reflect a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Expro Group Holdings forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.04 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.04 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$16.70, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Expro Group Holdings analyst has a price target of US$19.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Expro Group Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 23% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 71% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Expro Group Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$16.70, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

