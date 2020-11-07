Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) After Its Second-Quarter Results

Last week saw the newest second-quarter earnings release from DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$4.6b beat expectations by a respectable 2.0%, although statutory losses per share increased. DXC Technology lost US$0.96, which was 388% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:DXC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from DXC Technology's nine analysts is for revenues of US$17.5b in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 7.5% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 79% to US$3.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$17.4b and losses of US$1.16 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$23.46, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on DXC Technology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 7.5%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 22% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% next year. It's pretty clear that DXC Technology's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple DXC Technology analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether DXC Technology's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.