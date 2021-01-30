Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) After Its Annual Results

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.0% to US$116 in the week after its latest annual results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$6.7b and statutory earnings per share of US$4.70 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Dover is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:DOV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Dover's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$7.09b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 20% to US$5.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$7.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.53 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$138, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Dover, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$147 and the most bearish at US$108 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Dover's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.9%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Dover is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Dover's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Dover. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Dover analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dover that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.