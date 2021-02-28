Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) After Its Annual Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$679m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.85 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that CubeSmart is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CUBE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CubeSmart's four analysts is for revenues of US$744.3m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 4.5% to US$0.89. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$734.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.90 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$36.22, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CubeSmart at US$44.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of CubeSmart'shistorical trends, as next year's 9.6% revenue growth is roughly in line with 8.3% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.7% next year. So although CubeSmart is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$36.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple CubeSmart analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CubeSmart (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

