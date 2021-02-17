Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) After Its Yearly Results

As you might know, Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) recently reported its yearly numbers. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$2.8b. Statutory losses by contrast were 9.3% larger than predictions at US$1.65 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CLR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Continental Resources' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$3.45b in 2021, which would reflect a major 25% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Continental Resources is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.49 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.49 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$21.61. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Continental Resources, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Continental Resources' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Continental Resources is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$21.61, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Continental Resources going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Continental Resources you should be aware of.

