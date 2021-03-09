Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) After Its Yearly Results

There's been a major selloff in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares in the week since it released its annual report, with the stock down 22% to US$62.12. Revenues of US$63m beat expectations by a respectable 2.5%, although statutory losses per share increased. Castle Biosciences lost US$0.54, which was 33% more than what the analysts had included in their models. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Castle Biosciences after the latest results. NasdaqGM:CSTL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Castle Biosciences' five analysts is for revenues of US$80.9m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 73% to US$0.14. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$80.9m and US$0.14 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$85.80, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Castle Biosciences at US$94.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$80.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 29% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 28% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.1% per year. So although Castle Biosciences is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Castle Biosciences going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Castle Biosciences that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.