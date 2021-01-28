Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) After Its Full-Year Results

A week ago, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) came out with a strong set of full-year numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$16b arriving 2.3% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$3.72, 3.4% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CHRW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from C.H. Robinson Worldwide's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$17.1b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 16% to US$4.35. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$16.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$96.56, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values C.H. Robinson Worldwide at US$120 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$54.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the C.H. Robinson Worldwide's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that C.H. Robinson Worldwide's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.3%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, C.H. Robinson Worldwide is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards C.H. Robinson Worldwide following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple C.H. Robinson Worldwide analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for C.H. Robinson Worldwide that you should be aware of.

