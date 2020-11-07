Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) After Its First-Quarter Results

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Bill.com Holdings outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$46m beating estimates by 11%. Statutory losses were US$0.16, 27% smaller thanthe analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BILL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Bill.com Holdings' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$193.1m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.86 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$185.8m and losses of US$0.87 per share in 2021.

There were no major changes to the US$115consensus price target despite the higher revenue estimates, with the analysts seeming to believe that ongoing losses have a larger impact on the valuation than growing sales. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Bill.com Holdings analyst has a price target of US$132 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$96.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Bill.com Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 15% increase next year well below the historical 39% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Bill.com Holdings is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Bill.com Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Bill.com Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

