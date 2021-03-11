Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) After Its Yearly Results

Shareholders of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 16% to US$31.89 following its latest annual results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$322m were in line with what the analysts predicted, American Public Education surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.25 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:APEI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from American Public Education's four analysts is for revenues of US$419.8m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 30% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to fall 11% to US$1.13 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$414.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.86 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the considerable lift to earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$40.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values American Public Education at US$45.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that American Public Education's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 30% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.6% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 23% per year. Not only are American Public Education's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards American Public Education following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for American Public Education going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for American Public Education you should know about.

