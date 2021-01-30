Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) After Its Annual Results

It's been a good week for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 8.5% to US$17.17. Sales hit US$17b in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$18.36 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:AAL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for American Airlines Group from 17 analysts is for revenues of US$26.3b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 74% to US$4.79. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$26.9b and US$6.66 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates fell, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts making a very promising decrease in losses per share in particular.

There was no major change to the US$12.14average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on American Airlines Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$1.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that American Airlines Group is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 52%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.2% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 25% per year. Not only are American Airlines Group's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that American Airlines Group's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$12.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple American Airlines Group analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for American Airlines Group (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.