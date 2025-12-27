Here's What Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Investors Need to Watch in 2026

Key Points

Airbnb's brand and network effect are key competitive strengths that support its industry position.

The scalable business model has helped generate significant amounts of free cash flow.

As travel is a discretionary expense, investors should pay attention to macro trends.

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is one of the leading faces of the gig economy era, leveraging the advent of the internet to become a major tech enterprise. The business has been performing well, posting solid growth and profits. However, shares have climbed only 5% this year (as of Dec. 22), losing to the S&P 500's 18% total return.

Investors in this top travel stock need to pay attention to some key trends in 2026.

Focus on Airbnb's economic moat

Airbnb has become a dominant force in the world of alternative accommodations. Its brand is extremely powerful, with the company name also used popularly as a verb. That indicates strong mind share.

And as a two-sided marketplace, with 5 million hosts and 8 million active listings, Airbnb possesses a strong network effect. With the number of hosts and travelers increasing, the platform becomes better for all stakeholders.

Airbnb introduced Services and refreshed Experiences this year, offerings that are bringing in new customers. And the business is focused on expanding into growth markets. "First-time bookers were up over 20% in Japan and nearly 50% in India on a year-over-year basis," said co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky on the Q3 2025 earnings call.

These initiatives, as well as the success of Airbnb's core service, will help the business keep expanding. Looking ahead to 2026, increasing gross bookings, an expanding user base, and more nights and experiences booked will all point to Airbnb's brand and network effect becoming even stronger. From a fundamental perspective, it would be hard to argue with these trends.

The business model is scalable

Airbnb is still in growth mode. Management is investing in new projects to continue penetrating the gargantuan travel and tourism market on a global level. But investors will certainly appreciate how financially sound Airbnb has become. The leadership team says it will continue to invest in growth. But maintaining its profitability is a priority.

The company reported $4.5 billion in free cash flow in the last 12 months. This amounts to 38% of total revenue during that time.

Analysts estimate (on a consensus basis) that the company will generate operating income of $3 billion in 2026, up 15% year over year compared to what's projected for 2025. That gain would be faster than the forecasted revenue increase. I believe this highlights the scalability of Airbnb's business model.

Will macroeconomic conditions help?

Consumer confidence in the U.S. has been under pressure. Industry-leading consumer-facing businesses in different sectors, like Home Depot, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Lululemon, are feeling the pain from certain customer cohorts. It's clear that some households are discerning with how they spend.

Travel is a discretionary expense, so it can be heavily impacted by changes in the macro environment. Investors will want to keep tabs on how the economy performs in the new year, as this will impact demand for Airbnb's services.

Should you buy stock in Airbnb right now?

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Home Depot, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.