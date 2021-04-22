Here's What 9F Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JFU) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

9F is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$262m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 9F.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 9F?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of 9F is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in 9F. Our data shows that Lei Sun is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. Yifan Ren is the second largest shareholder owning 22% of common stock, and Changxing Xiao holds about 7.1% of the company stock. Changxing Xiao, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Lei Liu is the owner of 2.2% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of 9F

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of 9F Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$262m, that means they have US$188m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 9F. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 9F better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for 9F you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

