Here’s What 3 ‘Made in the USA’ Appliances Would Actually Cost

Recently, as part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff initiative against America’s trade partners, Trump — in an effort to bring manufacturing back to the United States — threatened Apple with a 25% tariff for any iPhones sold in America but not made in the USA. Trump has argued that this tariff in specific, as well as his tariff policy in general, is part of a bid to bring jobs (and sales) back to American companies, per Reuters.

This raises the question — what would an iPhone made in the USA cost? What would other items made exclusively in America cost? Due in large part to the high labor and manufacturing costs within America’s borders, a number of commonplace items would be almost prohibitively expensive if “Made in the USA.”

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Projected “Made in the USA” cost: $1,500 to $3,500

Even before Trump’s threat against Apple, CNBC projected that Apple would have to spend $30 billion over three years just to move 10% of its manufacturing overseas to America — and that 10% shift alone would increase the cost of the iPhone 16 Pro (now currently $1,199) to at least $1,5000 based on American labor costs alone, or to $3,500 after moving a mere 10% of its manufacturing to America.

Automobiles

Projected “Made in the USA” cost: $10,000 to $13,000 more

Per CNBC, there is no more expensive country to manufacture autos in than America. The average cost of a new car in Mexico? $40,700. Canada? $46,148. China? $51,000. Yet in America, the average new car price for a Made in the USA ride is $53,200.

Since cars are already made in America, it’s easy to see how much more they are than vehicles manufactured in other countries. However, those prices could increase even further, as many American car manufacturers utilize imported materials from other countries, which would force American-made car prices to spike even further.

Furniture and Appliances

Projected “Made in the USA” cost: $1,500 to $3,000 more

Recently, Nasdaq projected that furniture and household appliances would cost shoppers an additional $1,500 to $3,000, based on American labor and manufacturing costs, as well as what such items cost during Trump’s previous tariff era, in his first presidential administration.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

