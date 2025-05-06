Here’s the Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Rich in America in 2025

Who doesn’t want to be rich? To be able to afford a nice home and enough room in the budget for fun things like lavish vacations each year and dining out at nicer restaurants?
The sad reality is that, for millennials, it’s become harder to earn enough to even live a comfortable lifestyle. The expenses you need to even take care of your necessities like housing, food and transportation have gone up, which could leave you with not a whole lot of extra funds for other, more exciting pursuits.
That’s not to say that it’s not possible to live a good life where you are. It’s just that you will need to earn a certain amount of income to do so. For different states, the wage you need as a millennial can be higher or lower depending on where you are in the country.
To figure out how much to earn to live rich, GOBankingRates conducted research into each state. Factors we looked at include the cost-of-living indexes, total population, household median income and total households in each state. Once we used these factors to calculate the total cost of living, the living wage was doubled to determine what you’ll need to live well in that state and Washington D.C.
In alphabetical order, here’s the minimum amount a millennial needs to earn to live “rich” in America.
Alabama
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $75,217
Alaska
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $113,909
Arizona
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $109,725
Arkansas
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $70,937
California
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $172,083
Colorado
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $125,005
Connecticut
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,511
Delaware
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $101,465
Florida
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $106,413
Georgia
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $92,128
Hawaii
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $204,344
Idaho
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $110,963
Illinois
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $83,185
Indiana
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $78,189
Iowa
- Minimum annual age needed to live “rich”: $75,821
Kansas
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $75,306
Kentucky
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $73,763
Louisiana
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $71,014
Maine
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $106,701
Maryland
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $109,679
Massachusetts
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $147,626
Michigan
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $79,060
Minnesota
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $94,354
Mississippi
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $68,212
Missouri
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $77,157
Montana
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,790
Nebraska
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $81,898
New Mexico
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $86,201
New Hampshire
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $119,847
New Jersey
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $125,293
New York
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,006
Nevada
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $113,516
North Carolina
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $93,195
North Dakota
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $81,714
Ohio
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $77,827
Oklahoma
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $72,254
Oregon
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $122,996
Pennsylvania
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $84,268
Rhode Island
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $117,802
South Dakota
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $88,191
South Carolina
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,827
Tennessee
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,938
Texas
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,743
Utah
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $120,057
Vermont
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $105,142
Virginia
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $101,898
Washington
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $139,215
West Virginia
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $67,731
Wisconsin
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $88,684
Wyoming
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $92,581
Washington, D.C.
- Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $153,970
