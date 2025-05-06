Here’s the Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Rich in America in 2025

Who doesn’t want to be rich? To be able to afford a nice home and enough room in the budget for fun things like lavish vacations each year and dining out at nicer restaurants?

The sad reality is that, for millennials, it’s become harder to earn enough to even live a comfortable lifestyle. The expenses you need to even take care of your necessities like housing, food and transportation have gone up, which could leave you with not a whole lot of extra funds for other, more exciting pursuits.

That’s not to say that it’s not possible to live a good life where you are. It’s just that you will need to earn a certain amount of income to do so. For different states, the wage you need as a millennial can be higher or lower depending on where you are in the country.

To figure out how much to earn to live rich, GOBankingRates conducted research into each state. Factors we looked at include the cost-of-living indexes, total population, household median income and total households in each state. Once we used these factors to calculate the total cost of living, the living wage was doubled to determine what you’ll need to live well in that state and Washington D.C.

In alphabetical order, here’s the minimum amount a millennial needs to earn to live “rich” in America.

Alabama

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $75,217

Alaska

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $113,909

Arizona

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $109,725

Arkansas

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $70,937

California

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $172,083

Colorado

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $125,005

Connecticut

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,511

Delaware

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $101,465

Florida

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $106,413

Georgia

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $92,128

Hawaii

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $204,344

Idaho

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $110,963

Illinois

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $83,185

Indiana

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $78,189

Iowa

Minimum annual age needed to live “rich”: $75,821

Kansas

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $75,306

Kentucky

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $73,763

Louisiana

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $71,014

Maine

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $106,701

Maryland

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $109,679

Massachusetts

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $147,626

Michigan

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $79,060

Minnesota

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $94,354

Mississippi

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $68,212

Missouri

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $77,157

Montana

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,790

Nebraska

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $81,898

New Mexico

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $86,201

New Hampshire

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $119,847

New Jersey

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $125,293

New York

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,006

Nevada

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $113,516

North Carolina

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $93,195

North Dakota

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $81,714

Ohio

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $77,827

Oklahoma

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $72,254

Oregon

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $122,996

Pennsylvania

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $84,268

Rhode Island

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $117,802

South Dakota

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $88,191

South Carolina

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,827

Tennessee

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,938

Texas

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,743

Utah

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $120,057

Vermont

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $105,142

Virginia

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $101,898

Washington

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $139,215

West Virginia

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $67,731

Wisconsin

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $88,684

Wyoming

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $92,581

Washington, D.C.

Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $153,970

