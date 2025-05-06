Personal Finance

Here’s the Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Rich in America in 2025

May 06, 2025 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Li Cain for GOBankingRates->

Who doesn’t want to be rich? To be able to afford a nice home and enough room in the budget for fun things like lavish vacations each year and dining out at nicer restaurants?

The sad reality is that, for millennials, it’s become harder to earn enough to even live a comfortable lifestyle. The expenses you need to even take care of your necessities like housing, food and transportation have gone up, which could leave you with not a whole lot of extra funds for other, more exciting pursuits.

That’s not to say that it’s not possible to live a good life where you are. It’s just that you will need to earn a certain amount of income to do so. For different states, the wage you need as a millennial can be higher or lower depending on where you are in the country. 

To figure out how much to earn to live rich, GOBankingRates conducted research into each state. Factors we looked at include the cost-of-living indexes, total population, household median income and total households in each state. Once we used these factors to calculate the total cost of living, the living wage was doubled to determine what you’ll need to live well in that state and Washington D.C. 

In alphabetical order, here’s the minimum amount a millennial needs to earn to live “rich” in America

Alabama

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $75,217

Alaska

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $113,909

Arizona

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $109,725

Arkansas

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $70,937

California

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $172,083

Colorado

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $125,005

Connecticut

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,511

Delaware

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $101,465

Florida

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $106,413

Georgia

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $92,128

Hawaii

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $204,344

Idaho

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $110,963

Illinois

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $83,185

Indiana

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $78,189

Iowa

  • Minimum annual age needed to live “rich”: $75,821

Kansas

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $75,306

Kentucky

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $73,763

Louisiana

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $71,014

Maine

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $106,701

Maryland

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $109,679

Massachusetts

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $147,626

Michigan

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $79,060

Minnesota

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $94,354

Mississippi

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $68,212

Missouri

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $77,157

Montana

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,790

Nebraska

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $81,898

New Mexico

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $86,201

New Hampshire

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $119,847

New Jersey

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $125,293

New York

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $112,006

Nevada

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $113,516

North Carolina

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $93,195

North Dakota

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $81,714

Ohio

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $77,827

Oklahoma

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $72,254

Oregon

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $122,996

Pennsylvania

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $84,268

Rhode Island

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $117,802

South Dakota

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $88,191

South Carolina

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,827

Tennessee

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,938

Texas

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $87,743

Utah

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $120,057

Vermont

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $105,142

Virginia

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $101,898

Washington

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $139,215

West Virginia

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $67,731

Wisconsin

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $88,684

Wyoming

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $92,581

Washington, D.C.

  • Minimum annual wage needed to live “rich”: $153,970

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Rich in America in 2025

