Here's the Vanguard 401(k) Participation Rates by Income Level, According to a New Report. How Do You Measure Up to Your Peers?

Key Points 401(k) participation rates increase with higher income levels.

There are significant downsides to not contributing to such plans.

Even putting a little bit into one can make a difference down the line.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The 401(k) is perhaps the most popular defined contribution plan available. It comes with a host of benefits, including employer match, competitive contribution limits compared to other plans, and rollover options for workers switching jobs, among others. It's no wonder that millions of people rely on them to save for retirement.

However, participation rates vary by income level. A recent report from Vanguard, a leading investment advisory company, sheds more light on this fact and can help you get a sense of what your peers are doing, which could, in turn, help guide your retirement planning strategy. Let's examine what this report says.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Higher income equals higher participation rates

Vanguard releases its "How America Saves" report annually. It examines the financial trends and habits of nearly 5 million of its clients, many of whom are enrolled in defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. They aren't necessarily representative of the rest of the population. That said, Vanguard's data shows what many people are doing with their money, and, among other things, whether they are opting for defined contribution plans.

A nifty feature of the report is that it breaks down participation rates in defined contribution plans by demographics, allowing you to compare yourself with your peers. Vanguard released the latest iteration of this report this year, using numbers (actual and estimated) from 2024. And it reveals that those with higher incomes are more likely to have a 401(k). Here is a breakdown of participation rate by income level, based on Vanguard's data.

Income Level Participation Rate Less than $15,000 31% $15,000 to $29,999 49% $30,000 to $49,999 74% $50,000 to $74,999 86% $75,000 to $99,999 88% $100,000 to $149,999 90% $150,000 and up 95%

What to do if you aren't saving for retirement

It probably comes as no surprise to you that people with higher incomes -- who have more to spend and to save -- are more likely to be putting money into retirement accounts. If you are among these higher earners and are regularly setting money aside, for a 401(k) or another plan, keep at it!

But what about those who aren't? Of course, any single person's highly specific set of circumstances gets lost in the data. There may be a good reason why you aren't putting money into a 401(k) that applies to you and you only. For those who aren't doing so because they believe they don't have the funds, that's understandable.

However, it's essential to keep a few things in mind. First, any amount you put into your 401(k) and that is invested in productive assets, like stocks, will be growing while you sleep. By not saving money, you are missing out on years of potential returns. Time is your best friend on the stock market. Money invested in ETFs that track major market indexes is bound to generate strong returns over the long run. And with many online brokers now offering fractional shares, you can invest in top stocks or ETFs even with $1, regardless of their actual share prices.

Suppose you are 35 and decide to save $1 every day and invest $365 at the beginning of every following year for 30 years. With an 8% annual return -- a reasonable estimate of the stock market's long-term performance -- you'd have $48,329.11. That's not enough to retire on, but it's a lot better than nothing. And employer matching is one of the best features of a 401(k). By not participating, you are essentially forgoing free money and years of returns on that free money.

Let's do the same exercise as above, but this time with employer matching, assuming that for every dollar you put into your 401(k), you receive the same amount up to a certain percentage of your salary. So, you'd be investing $730 at the beginning of every year for 30 years. That would amount to $96.658.22 with the same annual return once all is said is done.

Again, probably not enough for most Americans to live on in retirement, but it's better than nothing. Here's the point of this exercise. Though it may be hard to set money aside for retirement because of your finances, every little bit you save helps, especially when you take employer matching and stock market returns into account.

Creating a budget, if you don't already have one, can help you set aside any amount of money you can for a 401(k). Budgeting can also help those with higher incomes who feel they should be setting aside money for retirement but aren't doing so. Here's the bottom line. Saving for a retirement that is years, perhaps even decades, away may seem like an expensive proposition. But it might be even more costly not to do it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.