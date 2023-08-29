Here's the Truth About Nio Stock: Nio Earnings, Prediction, and Analysis

Nio (NYSE: NIO) was once a favorite among growth stock investors, but the company's recent earnings miss and a deceleration in Q2 deliveries have annihilated its stock to under $11 a share. In 2021, Nio traded at a jaw-dropping $61.95 per share. With the stock down over 80%, is this an opportunity for investors? Please watch the below video for my Nio stock analysis, earnings update, price predictions, and commentary.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 29, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 29, 2023.

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 28, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

