Here's the Top Takeaway for Healthcare Investors Right Now

The last few months have been especially tough for some healthcare stocks. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) are close to 50% off their highs. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) is down more than 40% from its peak earlier this year. What should investors who own shares in these and other beaten-down healthcare stocks do?

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 17, bureau chief of healthcare and cannabis Corinne Cardina and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss the top takeaway for healthcare investors to keep in mind right now.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Corinne Cardina: Let's wrap up with one takeaway for healthcare investors today.

Keith Speights: All right. If I had to say just one takeaway, especially with all this volatility in the market that we've been talking about, my takeaway would be think long-term. Whatever you do, think long-term.

Don't let the short-term volatility bother you too much, it's just noise. If you are a long-term investor, stocks going up and down on a daily basis just aren't going to matter as much to you if you're thinking about the long-term prospects and understand the long-term dynamics that are at work for the stocks that you buy, particularly in the healthcare arena, there are aging populations, there's tremendous scientific advancements.

So I think the opportunities in healthcare, particularly, continue to be really, really good over the long term. Then of course, when we see some of these sell-offs like we've seen in the last month or two, look for opportunities to buy some really promising stocks, maybe like some of the ones that we've talked about in our half-hour today, but look for some good opportunities for stocks that still have great long-term growth prospects but are now available at a discount.

Corinne Cardina owns shares of Teladoc Health. Keith Speights owns shares of Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Invitae and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends GoodRx Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.