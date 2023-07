Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

If you've landed a job making $100K or more, you won't actually be taking home that entire amount.

Federal income taxes and withholding for Social Security and Medicare will take a chunk. Then state and local taxes can take another bite. That six-figure salary quickly can shrink to a take-home pay of five figures.

So what do you need to earn to actually take home six figures? GOBankingRates determined the exact salary you would need to earn to take home an annual pay of $100,000 in each state after taxes.

Click through to see the salary you really need to take home a six-figure paycheck in every state.

Alabama

Salary needed for $100K : $145,515

: $145,515 Take home salary: 68.72%

Alaska

Salary needed for $100K : $137,575

: $137,575 Take home salary: 72.69%

Arizona

Salary needed for $100K : $142,935

: $142,935 Take home salary: 69.96%

Arkansas

Salary needed for $100K : $148,570

: $148,570 Take home salary: 67.31%

California

Salary needed for $100K : $153,700

: $153,700 Take home salary: 65.08%

Colorado

Salary needed for $100K : $146,460

: $146,460 Take home salary: 68.28%

Connecticut

Salary needed for $100K : $149,100

: $149,100 Take home salary: 67.07%

Delaware

Salary needed for $100K : $149,545

: $149,545 Take home salary: 66.89%

Florida

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

Georgia

Salary needed for $100K : $148,750

: $148,750 Take home salary: 67.25%

Hawaii

Salary needed for $100K : $154,165

: $154,165 Take home salary: 64.87%

Idaho

Salary needed for $100K : $147,315

: $147,315 Take home salary: 67.88%

Illinois

Salary needed for $100K : $147,750

: $147,750 Take home salary: 67.68%

Indiana

Salary needed for $100K : $148,975

: $148,975 Take home salary: 67.13%

Iowa

Salary needed for $100K : $148,700

: $148,700 Take home salary: 67.26%

Kansas

Salary needed for $100K : $148,400

: $148,400 Take home salary: 67.39%

Kentucky

Salary needed for $100K : $150,000

: $150,000 Take home salary: 66.72%

Louisiana

Salary needed for $100K : $145,340

: $145,340 Take home salary: 68.81%

Maine

Salary needed for $100K : $151,640

: $151,640 Take home salary: 65.95%

Maryland

Salary needed for $100K : $154,850

: $154,850 Take home salary: 64.58%

Massachusetts

Salary needed for $100K : $147,565

: $147,565 Take home salary: 67.77%

Michigan

Salary needed for $100K : $146,080

: $146,080 Take home salary: 68.47%

Minnesota

Salary needed for $100K : $150,765

: $150,765 Take home salary: 66.33%

Mississippi

Salary needed for $100K : $147,000

: $147,000 Take home salary: 68.03%

Missouri

Salary needed for $100K : $147,030

: $147,030 Take home salary: 68.02%

Montana

Salary needed for $100K : $150,750

: $150,750 Take home salary: 66.34%

Nebraska

Salary needed for $100K : $149,700

: $149,700 Take home salary: 66.81%

Nevada

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

New Hampshire

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

New Jersey

Salary needed for $100K : $148,135

: $148,135 Take home salary: 67.51%

New Mexico

Salary needed for $100K : $146,250

: $146,250 Take home salary: 68.39%

New York

Salary needed for $100K : $149,535

: $149,535 Take home salary: 66.88%

North Carolina

Salary needed for $100K : $146,900

: $146,900 Take home salary: 68.07%

North Dakota

Salary needed for $100K : $140,960

: $140,960 Take home salary: 70.94%

Ohio

Salary needed for $100K : $145,450

: $145,450 Take home salary: 68.74%

Oklahoma

Salary needed for $100K : $146,700

: $146,700 Take home salary: 68.17%

Oregon

Salary needed for $100K : $156,280

: $156,280 Take home salary: 63.99%

Pennsylvania

Salary needed for $100K : $146,165

: $146,165 Take home salary: 68.42%

Rhode Island

Salary needed for $100K : $146,900

: $146,900 Take home salary: 68.07%

South Carolina

Salary needed for $100K : $151,080

: $151,080 Take home salary: 66.20%

South Dakota

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

Tennessee

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

Texas

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

Utah

Salary needed for $100K : $147,725

: $147,725 Take home salary: 67.70%

Vermont

Salary needed for $100K : $149,800

: $149,800 Take home salary: 66.76%

Virginia

Salary needed for $100K : $148,520

: $148,520 Take home salary: 67.33%

Washington

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

West Virginia

Salary needed for $100K : $149,445

: $149,445 Take home salary: 66.92%

Wisconsin

Salary needed for $100K : $148,200

: $148,200 Take home salary: 67.48%

Wyoming

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

: $137,290 Take home salary: 72.84%

See What It Takes To Take Home $100K in Your State

Eight states tie for the lowest salary needed to take home $100,000 after taxes -- about $137,290. The eight states are Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming.

The top five states with the highest salaries needed to take home $100,000 after taxes:

Oregon: $156,280

$156,280 California: $153,700

$153,700 Maryland: $154,850

$154,850 Hawaii: $154,165

$154,165 Maine: $151,640

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.