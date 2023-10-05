Here's The Richest Person In Each State With A Forbes 400 Member: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Make List; Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg Beaten By Others

The Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America is out and has several people leaving the list and newcomers such as Michael Jordan making their first appearance.

This year’s list includes 400 people from 40 states with 240 living in four states.

California leads the way with 87 of the members on the list, worth a total of over $1 trillion. New York ranks second with 62 members worth $562 billion. Florida is third with 46 members worth $316 billion. Texas ranks fourth with 45 members, but its $670 billion in total members ranks second thanks in large part to the world’s richest person residing there.

To make this year’s list, a billionaire had to be worth $2.9 billion, the highest figure in the history of the list. Together, the 400 people are worth a combined $4.5 trillion, tying a record for the list.

Here’s the list of the richest person in every state that has a Forbes 400 member with their age, wealth and what helped get them on the list.

Arizona: Ernest Garcia II (66), $6.9 billion, top shareholder of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), a company co-founded by his son.

Arkansas: Jim Walton & Family (75), $68.2 billion, heir of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), son of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton

California: Larry Ellison (79), $158 billion, co-founder and chairman of Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL).

Colorado: Philip Anschutz (83), $14.8 billion, owner of businesses across several sectors and several professional sports teams and assets.

Connecticut: Steve Cohen (67), $19.8 billion, hedge fund manager of Point72 Asset Management.

Florida: Ken Griffin (54), $35.4 billion, hedge fund manager of Citadel.

Georgia: Bubba Cathy (69), Dan Cathy (70), Trudy Cathy White (67), $9.7 billion each, heirs of Chick-fil-A restaurant company.

Hawaii: Pierre Omidyar (56), $6.4 billion, founder of online auction company eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY).

Idaho: Frank VanderSloot (75), $3.3 billion, founder and CEO of Melaleuca, an online wellness company.

Illinois: Lukas Walton (37): $24.2 billion, grandson of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton and only son of John Walton, who passed away in 2005. Walton is the youngest member on this year’s list.

Indiana: Carl Cook (61): $9.8 billion, CEO of privately held medical device company Cook Group, founded by his parents.

Iowa: Harry Stine (81): $9.7 billion, founder and CEO of Stine Seed, which licenses corn and soybean genetics to larger companies.

Kansas: Charles Koch & Family (87), $54.5 billion, chairman and CEO of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies based on annual revenue.

Kentucky: Tamara Gustavson (61), $7.5 billion, the largest shareholder of Public Storage Operating Co (NYSE: PSA), a self-storage company co-founded by her father.

Louisiana: William Goldring & Family (80), $6 billion, chairman of spirits company Sazerac, one of the largest beer and spirits companies.

Maryland: Annette Lerner & Family (93), $6.5 billion, wife of Lerner Enterprises founder Ted Lerner, who passed away in early 2023. Lerner Enterprises is one of the largest real estate companies in the U.S.

Massachusetts: Abigail Johnson (61), $25.5 billion, CEO of financial services company Fidelity Investments, which was founded by her grandfather.

Michigan: Daniel Gilbert (61), $21.3 billion, founder of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, now known as Rocket Mortgage, a unit of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT), and owner of several sports franchises including the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mississippi: James Duff (62), Thomas Duff (66), $3 billion each, co-founders and co-owners holding company Duff Capital Investors.

Missouri: Pauline MacMillan Keinath (89), $8.8 billion, largest shareholder of food company Cargill, one of the largest private companies in the world.

Montana: Dennis Washington (89), $7 billion, owner of assets in the industrial sector including the Washington Companies holding company.

Nebraska: Warren Buffett (93), $121 billion, fourth richest person on the overall list is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B), a conglomerate that owns many private companies and has stakes in large publicly traded companies. Among the most well-known investors of all time.

Nevada: Miriam Adelson & Family (77), $32.8 billion, widow of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) founder and former chairman Sheldon Adelson.

New Hampshire: Rick Cohen & Family (71), $16.2 billion, owner and chairman of grocery wholesaler Wholesale Grocers.

New Jersey: Rocco Commisso (73), $8 billion, founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom.

New York: Michael Bloomberg (81), $96.3 billion, co-founder financial media company Bloomberg.

North Carolina: James Goodnight (80), $8.5 billion, CEO and co-founder of software company SAS.

Ohio: Les Wexner & Family (86), $6 billion, founder of L Brands, the former parent company of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO), where he was CEO for more than 50 years.

Oklahoma: Harold Hamm & Family (77), $25.2 billion, founder and chairman of oil company Continental Resources.

Oregon: Phil Knight & Family (85), $39.5 billion, co-founder and former chairman of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), one of the largest footwear and apparel companies.

Pennsylvania: Jeff Yass (65), $28.9 billion, co-founder of trading firm Susquehanna International Group.

Rhode Island: Jonathan Nelson (67), $3.4 billion, executive chairman and former CEO of private equity company Providence Equity Partners.

South Carolina: Robert Faith (60), $5.8 billion, founder, chairman and CEO of real estate firm Greystar.

Tennessee: Thomas Frist Jr. & Family (85), $22.6 billion, co-founder health care facilities company HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA).

Texas: Elon Musk (52), $251 billion, world’s richest person, CEO, co-founder and investor of several companies, best known for roles at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), SpaceX and most recently social media platform X.

Utah: Gail Miller (79), $3.9 billion, owner of holding company Larry H. Miller Group, which has assets primarily in the real estate, healthcare, finance and sports sectors.

Virginia: Jacqueline Mars (83), $38.9 billion, owner of around one-third of privately held Mars, a large company in the candy, food and pet care businesses.

Washington: Jeff Bezos (59), $161 billion, founder e-commerce company Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Wisconsin: John Menard Jr. (83), $22.5 billion, CEO and founder of privately held home improvement company Menards.

Wyoming: John Mars (87), $38.9 billion, owner of around one-third of Mars.

