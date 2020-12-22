Here's the Only Electric Vehicle Stock I'll Buy (and It's Not Tesla)

There have been some clear investing trends in 2020 -- IPOs, SPACs, and electric vehicle stocks. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) now has a market cap above $600 billion and investors are very excited about the possibilities from Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), NIO (NYSE: NIO), and Fisker (NYSE: FSR), among many others.

However, the best way to play electric vehicles might be to take a different approach. In this Dec. 14 Fool Live clip from our Industry Focus: Financials show, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains to host Jason Moser why he's playing the electric vehicle trend with one stock, and one stock only.

Matthew Frankel: I will say, you know what the electric vehicle stock that I'm most bullish on is, and you're going to be surprised, Jason.

Jason Moser: NIO.

Frankel: General Motors (NYSE: GM).

Moser: General Motors.

Frankel: They're investing heavily, they have the deep pockets to do it, and they have the expertise and brand recognition to really build it out quickly. I like their partnership with Nikola. That's what I will say about EV, is that I am a big GM shareholder, primarily because I think they have a big edge in the electric vehicle space.

Moser: I'm seeing Ford (NYSE: F) talking a lot more about it as well. It's nice to see more and more of a focus on it. You figured it had to be just a matter of time but Tesla, I think, blazed that trail. It's not going to be just Tesla cars on the road, we're going to have all sorts of cars and I think they're going to be companies that adopt it, maybe a little bit later, but still they will adopt it and we'll see a lot of great innovations come from it. I look forward to one day having one. [laughs]

Frankel: I feel like electric vehicles to this point, they are a third car. In other words, my wife and I couldn't use one as our primary vehicle just because the range limitation.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: Especially in places like where I live. I could definitely make the case to be my primary vehicle if I lived in the D.C. area like you do. But where I am to get to places I regularly drive 110 miles. My grandparents live in Greenville which is about 100 miles from my house.

Moser: G-Vegas.

Frankel: There you go. It's tough with the range limitations right now to have that as your primary vehicle for purposes like that. Whatever company you think is going to make the first 500 mile EV is going to be a winner because that's the biggest limitation in my opinion, to mass adoption of electric cars whereas everybody wants one as their primary vehicle.

Moser: I think that technology is a matter of time.

Frankel: I agree.

Moser: It's a matter of when not if. I think the other thing to remember too is that every year that goes by, we see all of these new cars sold. We got to remember, those cars are going to stay on the road for 10 years or longer. Most people can't just drop whatever car they're driving just so they can go buy an electric car because it's available now. So I think that's something just to keep in mind that for every year we go by in Ford and GM sales, 15, 20 million cars, those cars are going to be on the road for a long time to come, it just stretches the timeline out is all I'm trying to say. Most people don't have the luxury of being able to just say, "Oh, I just bought a car three years ago but now there's an electric car so I'm going to go ahead and just sell my old one and buy that new one." Most people don't have that luxury. It'll be a drawn out transition, but it will be a transition nonetheless.

Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.