Here's the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit and How to Get It

The maximum amount of money Social Security will pay seniors on a monthly basis changes from year to year. This year, the maximum monthly benefit is $4,555. And that number is apt to rise in 2024 once a cost-of-living adjustment is applied to benefits.

Meanwhile, a monthly benefit of $4,555 equates to an annual income of $54,600. Seniors are often advised not to retire on Social Security alone, but if you're getting close to $55,000 a year from the program, you might do OK even if you don't have outside sources of income.

Of course, if you're eligible for the maximum monthly Social Security benefit in retirement, it means you probably earned a very high income throughout your career. As such, living on about $55,000 a year probably isn't so desirable for you.

Most seniors, however, won't have to contemplate that since the majority of beneficiaries don't come close to receiving $4,555 a month. While the idea of scoring the maximum possible Social Security benefit might sound appealing, it's something you may need to write off for a number of reasons.

What it takes to collect $4,555 a month from Social Security

To be in line for Social Security's maximum monthly benefit, you need to do these things:

Work 35 years

Earn the equivalent of the wage cap or higher for 35 years

Delay your claim until age 70

Each of these components might pose a challenge. While it's feasible for some people to have a 35-year career, if you wind up having to take time out of the workforce to raise a family or be a caregiver, you might end up falling short.

Also, it's not always easy to delay a Social Security claim until the age of 70 since doing so often means continuing to work until age 70. Factors ranging from your health to age discrimination in the workforce might drive you out of a job sooner.

Finally, earning the equivalent of the wage cap or more every year is tough. This year, the wage cap for Social Security is $160,200. That sort of salary may be attainable at some point once you work your way up in your career. But sustaining that level of salary for 35 years is a different story.

Don't sweat a smaller benefit

The idea of getting to collect $4,555 a month from Social Security might seem nice, but chances are, you have a smaller benefit coming your way. And that doesn't necessarily have to be a problem.

First of all, if you're used to living on a more modest salary, you may find that you're able to do well on a combination of Social Security and your savings. And if you're concerned that the benefit you're eligible for won't allow for the retirement lifestyle you desire, you could always push yourself to boost your nest egg during your working years.

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit is far from what's typical among seniors. It's a good thing to know what it is, but banking on it is something you're probably better off not doing.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.