Here's the Biggest Problem Ocugen Faces Right Now

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) is a latecomer to the coronavirus vaccine race. It recently gained rights to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate in the U.S. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Feb. 26, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss Ocugen's partnership with the India-based company -- and whether the companies can potentially carve out a share of the U.S. market.

Corinne Cardina: A lot of the companies we've talked about, we've been talking about them for quite a while, for some of them, a little under a year. But just this month, a new name has popped up on the vaccine horizon and that is Ocugen. This is a company that is developing gene therapy for eye diseases. But it said it's bringing a vaccine candidate to the FDA. It's doing a deal with an Indian company called Bharat Biotech, and it's going to commercialize Bharat's vaccine in the U.S. What should investors know about this latecomer to the vaccine race? Do you think it could carve out a share of the U.S. market?

Adria Cimino: Well, I think it's going to be difficult. I think that Covaxin is already authorized in India, we don't have phase 3 data yet on it. But supposedly it produces a broad immune response beyond the spike and that means that it could handle strains. So that sounds good and if that turns out to be the fact in the phase 3 trials, great. My one concern though is Ocugen has this deal for co-commercialization in the U.S. -- and that's where we now have enough vaccine ordered for this year. I think it's going to be really difficult. I think there's going to be a lot of competition in the U.S. right away. Unless the vaccine is a whole lot better than rivals, it's really going to face some difficult competition. I would say for now remain cautious on this stock and just keep watching and see. It might be some long-term opportunity, but right now remain cautious.

