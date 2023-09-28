Here’s the Best Way to Retain Your Top Employees, According to LinkedIn's COO

Employee retention is an issue virtually every manager is struggling with today. Dan Shapero, COO at LinkedIn, knows a few things about hanging onto employees, though.

And the easiest way to keep workers engaged and on board, he says in a column for the World Economic Forum, is to make them feel appreciated. That, in turn, can keep them engaged and motivated – and those are the two most important factors in preventing turnover.

While the number of people shifting jobs has slowed down as the threat of an economic slowdown has loomed through much of 2023, that could change as things settle down, which makes this an excellent time for companies to plan for the best way to hang onto the workers they want to keep.

A key tool in doing that, says Shapero, is to create an internal marketplace, where employees have greater awareness of opportunities to move between roles and projects to gain more experience (and keep them better engaged, so things don’t get stale).

“The data is clear that workers, particularly younger ones, value opportunities for career growth over other factors including work-life balance or work that makes an impact,” he writes. “And even though employees may be sheltering in place right now due to economic uncertainty, making your team and their career growth a priority will help you keep your best employees when the pendulum swings back the other way.”

Data from LinkedIn's 2023 Workplace Learning Report finds that 93% of organizations are concerned about employee attrition. And while, yes, compensation and flexibility remain the top factors people consider when considering a new job, challenging and impactful work; opportunities for career growth and opportunities to learn; and develop new skills round out the top five.

People who aren’t learning will leave – and this is especially true for younger workers.

An internal marketplace gives those workers an opportunity to see how they can learn more. And it’s equally important to encourage workers to have open conversations about their career goals.

Those might seem like easy things to enact, but it might require a cultural shift at some businesses, which favor internal candidates who have strong personal networks, rather than those who have the highest potential.

As you build out this marketplace, Shapero also suggests investing in the skills of top performers, with education programs to help them broaden those into areas ranging from communication to diversity and inclusion.

“Despite what your attrition numbers may say, now is the time to create these types of programs that will keep employees motivated and engaged in the long run, which will also improve organizational agility and adaptability,” he writes.

By proactively building up your workers, you not only get a more well-rounded workforce, but you also reduce the chances that they’ll opt to move to a competitor (or another industry altogether) where they feel they’re better able to grow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.