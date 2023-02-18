After rising 44% in 2020 and 21% in 2021, the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 33% in 2022, fully entering bear market territory. While this can be a frightening time for even the most experienced investors, you can use the challenging environment to your benefit by finding lessons among the chaos.

Anyone, from a true beginner to the most successful hedge fund manager, can always find ways to improve their process. And what better time to reflect on this than during a bear market like we had last year. It's always about consistently trying to become a better allocator of capital.

Along that vein, here's the best thing I did in this bear market. Hopefully, it will give you something to think about and apply to your own investing strategy.

Flight to quality and safety

Before 2022, I was focused on owning companies that were leading specific secular trends. I fully understood that owning a piece of a business that's pioneering a new industry -- like streaming entertainment, digital payments, digital advertising, or a specific e-commerce category -- can result in wonderful returns for my portfolio.

This issue, however, is that many emerging enterprises are reliant on a robust macroeconomic backdrop for their success. Most of the past decade can be characterized by ultra-loose monetary policy and record-low interest rates. Asset prices marched higher, and the result was that investors completely fell in love with high-growth stocks, particularly those of companies that sacrificed profits today in favor of boosting sales at any cost.

The promise is always that at a certain level of greater scale, the cash machine will start ringing. In other words, accommodative monetary policy led to sky-high investor optimism about the future.

Last year was a shock to these types of businesses as the tides started shifting. Consequently, the best thing that I did in 2022's market rout was adjust the types of stocks that I invest in. To be more specific, I now avoid companies that are early in their lifecycles, don't produce profits or free cash flow, and have lots of debt on their balance sheets.



Here are some examples of the mistakes I made before course-correcting. I purchased shares in online used-car retailer Carvana in March 2022, only to sell my stake in October when I realized a huge percentage loss. In early December, I thought the price of about $7 per share was too low to pass up, so I bought back into the stock. After Carvana's monster price appreciation this year, I sold the majority of my holdings.

In the end, the stress and anxiety that accompanied the entire process was just too much for me. Though the second investment helped offset some of my losses from the first position, I had to constantly check the news for any updates on the company's precarious financial situation while closely tracking the stock price too. Going forward, I'd rather stick to businesses whose fortunes are changing at a much slower pace.

Peloton Interactive is another example. Since the stock price had cratered, I thought betting on a successful turnaround under the new CEO was a no-brainer for a brand this well-known. But once again, the volatility and risk of this investment was too much for me to handle. I sold my entire stake in October -- the resulting 74% loss was a price worth paying for my piece of mind.

Peace of mind is priceless

Based on my new investment framework, I now avoid stocks like Carvana and Peloton. There's just too much uncertainty and execution risk. With both companies still reporting heavy losses, their survival is constantly in question. Those are not situations I want to put my money behind anymore.



Instead, I now favor established companies like Alphabet and Lululemon, which both generate lots of free cash flow and are at no risk of faltering anytime soon. Not only do I believe that this change in strategy is better for my portfolio, but it'll work wonders for my peace of mind -- and that is priceless. To be clear, these stocks will also have days of heightened volatility, and that will still be a challenging situation. But with strong fundamentals working in their favor, the bull case for shareholders is much clearer.

The current economic situation has shined a light on just how important it is for a company to be financially sound to enter my portfolio. I can now keep a long-term focus instead of trying to predict the results of the next earnings report or Federal Reserve meeting. Consider taking the opportunity in this tough market to make changes to your own strategy or mindset.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Neil Patel has positions in Alphabet, Carvana, and Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Lululemon Athletica, and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

