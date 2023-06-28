Here’s the Average Net Worth It Takes To Be Wealthy in 12 US Cities

How do you define your own wealth? According to 1,000 respondents surveyed in Schwab's seventh annual Modern Wealth Survey, it takes an average net worth of $2.2 million to be considered wealthy. However, the average net worth among 48% of Americans who feel wealthy today is $560,000: about one-quarter of the aforementioned millions.

Schwab's Modern Wealth Survey also looks at select cities and geographic regions to find out how much money it takes to be wealthy in these areas. Going in alphabetical order, here's the average net worth it takes to be wealthy in 12 U.S. cities in 2023.

Atlanta

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $729,000

Boston

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.9 million

$2.9 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $932,000

Chicago

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $817,000

Dallas

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $820,000

Denver

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $710,000

Houston

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.1 million

$2.1 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $606,000

New York

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3.3 million

$3.3 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1.2 million

Phoenix

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.4 million

$2.4 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $653,000

San Francisco

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $4.7 million

$4.7 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1.7 million

Seattle

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3.1 million

$3.1 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1 million

Southern California

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1.5 million

Washington, D.C.

Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3 million

$3 million Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1 million

