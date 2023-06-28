News & Insights

Personal Finance

Here’s the Average Net Worth It Takes To Be Wealthy in 12 US Cities

June 28, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

How do you define your own wealth? According to 1,000 respondents surveyed in Schwab's seventh annual Modern Wealth Survey, it takes an average net worth of $2.2 million to be considered wealthy. However, the average net worth among 48% of Americans who feel wealthy today is $560,000: about one-quarter of the aforementioned millions.

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth
Read More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Schwab's Modern Wealth Survey also looks at select cities and geographic regions to find out how much money it takes to be wealthy in these areas. Going in alphabetical order, here's the average net worth it takes to be wealthy in 12 U.S. cities in 2023.

Skyline view of Downtown and Midtown Atlanta with ferris wheel from a rooftop bar and lounge.

Atlanta

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.3 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $729,000

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's How to Equally Divide an Inheritance Among Heirs
See: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

Boston

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.9 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $932,000

The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Trillions to Heirs

Chicago Skyline aerial view skyscrapers bythe beach , vintage colors.

Chicago

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.3 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $817,000
view of the skyline of Dallas financial district during a beautiful bright blue day.

Dallas

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.3 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $820,000
11216, Denver, Horizontal, States, america, colorado

Denver

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.5 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $710,000

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Houston

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.1 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $606,000
View of Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan at sunset with sun Flare and a blank space.

New York

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3.3 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1.2 million
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

Phoenix

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.4 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $653,000

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

Aerial Cityscape View of San Francisco Ferry Building and Embarcadero at Dusk.

San Francisco

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $4.7 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1.7 million
Seattle Washington view from a forest

Seattle

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3.1 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1 million
The beautiful skyline in Orange County, Southern California during a summer sunset.

Southern California

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3.5 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1.5 million

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

Washington DC city view at a orange sunset, including Washington Monument from Capitol building.

Washington, D.C.

  • Average net worth it takes to be wealthy: $3 million
  • Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $1 million

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Average Net Worth It Takes To Be Wealthy in 12 US Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.