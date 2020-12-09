Here's the 1 Stock (Not Named Amazon) That Has the Most to Gain This Holiday Shopping Season

There's little doubt that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be one of the winners of the 2020 holiday shopping season. The company accounts for a sizable percentage of online shopping in the U.S. But given the rapid adoption of e-commerce, investors have other ways to prosper.

On this episode of Fool Live, which aired on Nov. 16, The Wrap host Jason Hall and Fool.com contributors Danny Vena and Brian Withers discuss why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the ultimate holiday e-commerce winner.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jason Hall: But anyway, this is really the official kickoff of the retail season. The the fourth quarter's supposed to be when so many retailers are able to really make money. Here's what I want to hear. I want to hear, and Danny I'm going to ask you to start this one off. What stock besides Amazon has the most to gain this holiday season?

Danny Vena: I'm going to go with one of Brian Withers' personal favorites and I'm going to say Shopify.

Brian Withers: (Laughs.)

Danny Vena: One of the things that the pandemic made clear to consumers and really to all of us is that e-commerce is the wave of the future. It was already seeing accelerated adoption before that but the pandemic really kicked that into high gear. I think there were however a lot of mom-and-pop shops before that that had decided they were going to forego the e-commerce revolution and just stick to their knitting.

When we had so many places that were hit by shutdowns early in the pandemic and so many retail establishments that were not able to continue doing what they were doing, they had to make that hard pivot to e-commerce. I think what we're going to see I think this holiday season more than any other, we're going to see a rapid uptake of e-commerce. I think we have a lot more merchants out that are doing e-commerce now. We have a lot more consumers that have made their first step into digital purchases and buying online and I think Shopify is right there at the intersection. I think that Shopify is going to see some unbelievably high numbers when it comes to, for instance, gross merchandise volume (GMV) this holiday season, so I would go with Shopify.

Jason Hall: I think that's a great pick and that's the one that I would've picked if you hadn't have already picked it.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brian Withers owns shares of Amazon and Shopify. Danny Vena owns shares of Amazon and Shopify. Jason Hall owns shares of Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Shopify and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.