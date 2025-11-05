Here's Social Security's Maximum Monthly Benefit in 2026 -- and What You Need to Do to Snag It

Key Points

Social Security limits the amount of wages it taxes each year.

Because of this, the program has a maximum monthly benefit it will pay.

Social Security's maximum monthly benefit is rising in 2026, and it's important to understand how to get it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

A lot of people grumble about having to pay Social Security taxes on their wages. But the reality is that those taxes enable the program to stay afloat.

The good news is that Social Security has a wage cap it sets every year that determines how much income is taxed to fund the program. This year, that cap is $176,100. In 2026, it's rising to $184,500.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Because Social Security limits the amount of wages it taxes each year, it also has a maximum monthly benefit it will pay. That maximum monthly benefit is rising in 2026, so it's important to know what the program's top payout will be, and how to get it.

Here's the new maximum Social Security benefit

In 2026, Social Security's maximum monthly benefit at full retirement age is $4,152. However, seniors aren't required to claim Social Security at full retirement age. Those who delay their claims until age 70 in 2026 can score a maximum monthly benefit of $5,251 -- an increase from this year's maximum monthly benefit of $5,108.

All told, anyone eligible for the maximum monthly Social Security benefit is looking at an annual paycheck of $63,012. Combined with a decent IRA or 401(k) plan balance, that could make for a very comfortable retirement.

How to snag the maximum Social Security benefit

You may like the idea of getting to collect $5,251 a month from Social Security. But you should know what it takes to qualify for a benefit that large.

First, you need to work at least 35 years. Next, you need to have 35 years of income that are equal to or greater than the wage cap.

Finally, you need to delay your Social Security claim past full retirement age. Each year you hold off, until you turn 70, boosts your benefits by 8%. So that maximum $5,251 a month is only available to people who claim Social Security at 70 in 2026.

Now it's one thing to work for 35 years and delay your Social Security claim until your 70th birthday. But your earnings are something you may have less control over. For this reason, you may not be eligible for Social Security's maximum benefit, whether you're filing in 2026 or at another point in the future.

Rest assured, though, that most people do not collect anywhere close to $5,251 from Social Security each month. And if you're only able to earn so much money, you may be limited in what the program will pay you in retirement, too.

Don't worry if you can't snag that maximum benefit

If the maximum Social Security benefit is not on the table for you, a good bet is to work on boosting contributions to your retirement account. If you're able to increase your savings rate from year to year and invest your IRA or 401(k) strategically, you may find that you're able to build a strong enough nest egg to compensate for not getting the maximum Social Security benefit.

Remember, too, that you don't necessarily need to have the same monthly paycheck in retirement as you do when you're working. When you're working, you need to allocate a chunk of your pay to savings. But you don't have to save for retirement when you're in retirement, so that's one less expense.

Plus, come retirement, your home may be paid off and you won't have to bear the cost of commuting to work. So with careful budgeting and spending, you may be able to live on less.

This isn't to say that you shouldn't try to get as much money as you can from Social Security. The point, rather, is to not worry about not qualifying for that maximum monthly benefit. For most people, it's simply out of reach, but there are definitely ways to work around that.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.