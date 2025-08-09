Here's the Smartest Way to Invest in the S&P 500 in August

Key Points Investors looking to gain passive exposure to the market should consider buying an ETF that follows the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 index has had a great run in recent memory. Since early August 2015, the benchmark has generated a total return of 261% (as of Aug. 5). Low interest rates, durable economic growth, and passive investment flows have certainly helped.

Given the impressive above-average performance of the closely watched index, investors are probably thinking about how to gain exposure. Here's what I believe is the smartest way to invest in the S&P 500 in August.

A look at this popular ETF

One of the best ways to invest in the S&P 500 index is to add the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) to your portfolio. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the performance of the S&P 500, which consists of 500 large and profitable companies that trade on U.S. exchanges. This investment product is offered by Vanguard, a reputable firm in the industry with a five-decade history that manages trillions of dollars in assets.

It's important for investors in this ETF to understand what exactly they own. Yes, there are 500 different stocks. However, some of the biggest businesses have a higher weighting.

For instance, Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are the top five positions. Consequently, the information technology sector has a 33.1% weighting. So, investors in the ETF should probably be bullish on key themes shaping the economy, like artificial intelligence or cloud computing.

But all 11 of the stock market's sectors are represented in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. This is essentially an easy method to obtain instant equity diversification in your portfolio. Investors don't need to be successful at trying to pick individual winners. They benefit from the ongoing innovation and durable growth of the American economy.

Beating the pros

Following the gains of the S&P 500, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has produced a total return of 260% in the past decade. This means that a $10,000 investment made a decade ago would be worth $36,000 today. This fantastic result translates to an annualized gain of 13.7%.

What's noteworthy is that this return undoubtedly outperforms the vast majority of professional money managers. These so-called experts have a terrible track record that sees them generate performance well below the benchmark.

Even better, investors who buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF pay an extremely low expense ratio of 0.03%. Of that hypothetical $10,000 investment, just $3 goes to Vanguard on a yearly basis. That's exactly the type of low-cost setup you should want when it comes to your investments.

Buying near record highs

As of Aug. 5, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF trades just 1% below its peak. The market has held up well in 2025, an encouraging trend given the extreme level of macro uncertainty there has been with President Donald Trump's changing trade policies. Investors have largely brushed off any new tariff announcements, with optimism being present.

Astute investors will rightfully wonder if now is still a good time to put money to work. Wouldn't it be better to wait for a meaningful pullback to take advantage of more attractive valuations? While this line of thinking always sounds accurate in theory, timing the market correctly is impossible to do. Investors are better off buying early and often, letting compounding work its magic over several years and decades.

Despite the vote of confidence, it's still best to temper expectations. I believe the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF will continue to perform well over the long haul. However, I wouldn't be surprised if the annualized gain reverted back toward the 10% long-term average. This still makes the ETF a smart investment choice.

Neil Patel has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

