Here’s the Savings Needed To Retire in 40 of America’s Most Popular Retirement Spots — All in Florida and Arizona

Two of the nation’s most popular states to retire in, Florida and Arizona, are well-known for their good weather and lower taxes. Considering these factors matter to retirees seeking a comfortable lifestyle, it’s not too surprising that 40 of America’s most popular retirement locales are found in these two states.

What is surprising is the amount needed in savings for solo and married retirees alike. Depending on the metro, at least $1 million, if not more, is necessary to cover 15 years in retirement with Social Security benefits.

GOBankingRates was able to find the savings needed for retirement in the top retirement hubs by sourcing key factors from the US Census’s 2023 5-year American Community Survey. Cities with at least 1,000 population and at least 30% of the population ages 65 and over were selected. The average Social Security income for one person and a married couple was used to calculate the annual cost of retirement.

Assuming a person retires at 65 and lives to age 80, a 15-year retirement window is used to calculate the cost of retirement. Using the annual cost of retirement and the Social Security income, the cost of retirement with Social Security for one person, and with Social Security for a married couple can be calculated for 15 years. Retirement towns are ranked based on the largest percentage of adults 65 and older.

Key Findings

Rio Verde, Arizona ranked number one thanks to a 65+ population that makes up roughly 87% of the city. A single person retiring in Rio Verde needs $896,947 to afford 15 years while a couple would need $726,239. Both these amounts include Social Security.

Adults 65+ make up more than 80% of the population in the top five retirement hubs. Besides Rio Verde, they include Sun City West (85.8%), The Villages (85.2%), Timber Pines (84.5%) and Green Valley (79.8%).

The cost for one is $1,416,504 while two need $1,245,795. At least $1 million is required in savings for singles and married couples in seven Florida cities to afford 15 years of retirement. In ranking order, these cities include Indian River Shores, Longboat Key, Highland Beach, Palm Beach, Marco Island, Holmes Beach and Siesta Key. (Though Sanibel and Hillsboro Beach were not included, both Florida cities require solo retirees to have a savings of at least $1.1 million+.)

Ranked from cities with the highest concentration of people ages 65 and over, this is how much is needed in savings to retire in America’s 40 most popular retirement spots.

1. Rio Verde, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 86.6%

86.6% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $59,796

$59,796 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $896,947

$896,947 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $48,416

$48,416 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $726,239

2. Sun City West, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 85.8%

85.8% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $26,371

$26,371 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $395,560

$395,560 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $14,990

$14,990 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $224,852

3. The Villages, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 85.2%

85.2% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $27,700

$27,700 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $415,503

$415,503 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $16,320

$16,320 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $244,794

4. Timber Pines, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 84.5%

84.5% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $21,620

$21,620 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $324,307

$324,307 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $10,240

$10,240 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $153,599

5. Green Valley, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 79.8%

79.8% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $20,532

$20,532 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $307,980

$307,980 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $9,151

$9,151 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $137,271

6. Sun City, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 74.9%

74.9% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $23,452

$23,452 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $351,780

$351,780 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $12,071

$12,071 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $181,071

7. Indian River Shores, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 73.2%

73.2% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $128,826

$128,826 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,932,394

$1,932,394 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $117,446

$117,446 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,761,685

8. Plantation, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 73.1%

73.1% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $45,890

$45,890 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $688,350

$688,350 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $34,509

$34,509 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $517,641

9. Longboat Key, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 67%

67% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $105,949

$105,949 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,589,230

$1,589,230 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $94,568

$94,568 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,418,521

10. Quartzsite, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 64.4%

64.4% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $15,338

$15,338 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $230,067

$230,067 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $3,957

$3,957 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $59,358

11. Highland Beach, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 63.2%

63.2% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $137,184

$137,184 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $2,057,753

$2,057,753 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $125,803

$125,803 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,887,044

12. Palm Beach, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 62.1%

62.1% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $775,809

$775,809 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $11,637,136

$11,637,136 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $764,428

$764,428 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $11,466,427

13. South Pasadena, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 61.4%

61.4% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $31,254

$31,254 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $468,816

$468,816 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $19,874

$19,874 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $298,108

14. Venice, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 59.9%

59.9% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $31,726

$31,726 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $475,884

$475,884 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $20,345

$20,345 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $305,176

15. Englewood, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 59.4%

59.4% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $25,454

$25,454 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $381,809

$381,809 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $14,073

$14,073 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $211,101

16. Sanibel, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 59%

59% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $75,638

$75,638 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,134,570

$1,134,570 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $64,257

$64,257 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $963,862

17. Marco Island, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 59%

59% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $105,811

$105,811 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,587,165

$1,587,165 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $94,430

$94,430 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,416,457

18. Holmes Beach, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 57.2%

57.2% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $93,424

$93,424 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,401,364

$1,401,364 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $82,044

$82,044 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,230,656

19. Micco, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 56.9%

56.9% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $15,622

$15,622 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $234,327

$234,327 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $4,241

$4,241 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $63,618

20. Naples, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 56.2%

56.2% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $49,885

$49,885 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $748,276

$748,276 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $38,504

$38,504 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $577,567

21. Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 55.1%

55.1% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $60,964

$60,964 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $914,466

$914,466 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $49,584

$49,584 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $743,757

22. Star Valley, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 54.3%

54.3% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $36,219

$36,219 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $543,284

$543,284 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $24,838

$24,838 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $372,576

23. Hillsboro Beach, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 53.6%

53.6% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $73,810

$73,810 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,107,143

$1,107,143 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $62,429

$62,429 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $936,435

24. Punta Gorda, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 53.5%

53.5% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $26,691

$26,691 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $400,359

$400,359 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $15,310

$15,310 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $229,651

25. Gold Canyon, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 52.9%

52.9% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $34,807

$34,807 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $522,108

$522,108 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $23,427

$23,427 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $351,400

26. Ponce Inlet, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 52.8%

52.8% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $45,775

$45,775 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $686,627

$686,627 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $34,395

$34,395 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $515,919

27. Wellton, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 52.6%

52.6% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $20,825

$20,825 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $312,378

$312,378 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $9,445

$9,445 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $141,670

28. Zellwood, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 52.5%

52.5% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $24,675

$24,675 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $370,119

$370,119 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $13,294

$13,294 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $199,411

29. Lady Lake, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 52.4%

52.4% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $23,210

$23,210 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $348,148

$348,148 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $11,829

$11,829 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $177,439

30. Siesta Key, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 52.4%

52.4% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $99,275

$99,275 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,489,130

$1,489,130 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $87,895

$87,895 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,318,422

31. Pine, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 52%

52% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $32,610

$32,610 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $489,153

$489,153 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $21,230

$21,230 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $318,444

32. Estero, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 50.7%

50.7% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $44,458

$44,458 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $666,868

$666,868 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $33,077

$33,077 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $496,159

33. Daytona Beach Shores, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 49.5%

49.5% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $27,635

$27,635 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $414,524

$414,524 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $16,254

$16,254 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $243,815

34. Wickenburg, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 49.5%

49.5% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $38,065

$38,065 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $570,975

$570,975 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $26,684

$26,684 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $400,267

35. Osprey, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 48.6%

48.6% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $53,287

$53,287 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $799,310

$799,310 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $41,907

$41,907 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $628,602

36. Hudson, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 48.1%

48.1% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $22,538

$22,538 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $338,068

$338,068 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $11,157

$11,157 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $167,360

37. Carefree, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 48%

48% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $94,434

$94,434 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,416,504

$1,416,504 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $83,053

$83,053 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,245,795

38. North Fort Myers, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 47.2%

47.2% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $24,165

$24,165 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $362,471

$362,471 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $12,784

$12,784 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $191,763

39. Redington Shores, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 46.1%

46.1% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $56,441

$56,441 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $846,611

$846,611 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $45,060

$45,060 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $675,903

40. Crystal River, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 46.1%

46.1% Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $19,191

$19,191 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $287,866

$287,866 Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $7,810

$7,810 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $$117,157

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Arizona and Florida to find the savings needed for retirement in the top retirement hubs. Using the US Census’s 2023 5-year American Community Survey, the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income were sourced. Cities with at least 1,000 population and a percent of the population ages 65 and over of at least 30% were selected. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for households with residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for households with residents ages 65 and over, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The average Social Security income for one person and a married couple was sourced from the Social Security Administration and used to calculate the annual cost of retirement for those different scenarios. Assuming a person retires at 65 and lives to 80, a 15-year retirement window is used to calculate the cost of retirement. Using the annual cost of retirement and the Social Security income, the cost of retirement without Social Security, with Social Security for one person, and with Social Security for a married couple can be calculated for 15 years. The cities were sorted to show the highest concentration of people ages 65 and over. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 8th, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Savings Needed To Retire in 40 of America’s Most Popular Retirement Spots — All in Florida and Arizona

