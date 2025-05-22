Personal Finance

Here’s the Savings Needed To Retire in 40 of America’s Most Popular Retirement Spots — All in Florida and Arizona

May 22, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Two of the nation’s most popular states to retire in, Florida and Arizona, are well-known for their good weather and lower taxes. Considering these factors matter to retirees seeking a comfortable lifestyle, it’s not too surprising that 40 of America’s most popular retirement locales are found in these two states.

What is surprising is the amount needed in savings for solo and married retirees alike. Depending on the metro, at least $1 million, if not more, is necessary to cover 15 years in retirement with Social Security benefits.

GOBankingRates was able to find the savings needed for retirement in the top retirement hubs by sourcing key factors from the US Census’s 2023 5-year American Community Survey. Cities with at least 1,000 population and at least 30% of the population ages 65 and over were selected. The average Social Security income for one person and a married couple was used to calculate the annual cost of retirement.

Assuming a person retires at 65 and lives to age 80, a 15-year retirement window is used to calculate the cost of retirement. Using the annual cost of retirement and the Social Security income, the cost of retirement with Social Security for one person, and with Social Security for a married couple can be calculated for 15 years. Retirement towns are ranked based on the largest percentage of adults 65 and older.

West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

Key Findings

  • Rio Verde, Arizona ranked number one thanks to a 65+ population that makes up roughly 87% of the city. A single person retiring in Rio Verde needs $896,947 to afford 15 years while a couple would need $726,239. Both these amounts include Social Security.
  • Florida has 30 metros in the top 40 ranking and 10 Arizona cities make up the remainder. 
  • Adults 65+ make up more than 80% of the population in the top five retirement hubs. Besides Rio Verde, they include Sun City West (85.8%), The Villages (85.2%), Timber Pines (84.5%) and Green Valley (79.8%).
  • Carefree, Arizona (#45) is the only Arizona city to rank where a 15-year retirement costs more than $1 million. The cost for one is $1,416,504 while two need $1,245,795.
  • At least $1 million is required in savings for singles and married couples in seven Florida cities to afford 15 years of retirement. In ranking order, these cities include Indian River Shores, Longboat Key, Highland Beach, Palm Beach, Marco Island, Holmes Beach and Siesta Key. (Though Sanibel and Hillsboro Beach were not included, both Florida cities require solo retirees to have a savings of at least $1.1 million+.)
  • You need at least $11 million in savings to retire in Palm Beach. The Florida metro’s cost of retirement for one is a whopping $11,637,136 and $11,466,427 for two, covering a 15-year span.

Ranked from cities with the highest concentration of people ages 65 and over, this is how much is needed in savings to retire in America’s 40 most popular retirement spots.

The Verde River, near the town of Rio Verde, Arizona in the late winter.

1. Rio Verde, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 86.6%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $59,796
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $896,947
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $48,416
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $726,239

Surprise, Arizona, USA - January 4, 2022: Afternoon sunlight shines on the public city Civic Center and City Hall of Surprise, Arizona.

2. Sun City West, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 85.8%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $26,371
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $395,560
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $14,990
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $224,852
Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

3. The Villages, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 85.2%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $27,700
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $415,503
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $16,320
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $244,794
Timber Pines — Florida

4. Timber Pines, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 84.5%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $21,620
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $324,307
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $10,240
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $153,599
Green Valley — Arizona

5. Green Valley, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 79.8%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $20,532
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $307,980
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $9,151
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $137,271

Aerial shot of Sun City, an age restricted community in the metropolitan area of Phoenix, Arizona on a clear sunny day.

6. Sun City, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 74.9%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $23,452
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $351,780
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $12,071
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $181,071
Aerial photo neighborhoods in Vero Beach Florida USA.

7. Indian River Shores, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 73.2%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $128,826
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,932,394
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $117,446
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,761,685
Plantation, FL, USA - August 24, 2023: Aerial drone photo of Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors building Plantation Florida.

8. Plantation, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 73.1%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $45,890
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $688,350
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $34,509
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $517,641
Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn.

9. Longboat Key, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 67%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $105,949
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,589,230
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $94,568
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,418,521

Verrado Golf Course Sunrise - Image.

10. Quartzsite, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 64.4%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $15,338
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $230,067
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $3,957
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $59,358
Boca Raton Florida, United States – May 30, 2021: A view of a big shopping and entertainment district in the affluent downtown Boca Raton Florida.

11. Highland Beach, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 63.2%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $137,184
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $2,057,753
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $125,803
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,887,044
West Palm Beach Clematis Street in Florida

12. Palm Beach, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 62.1%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $775,809
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $11,637,136
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $764,428
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $11,466,427

TREASURE ISLAND / CLEARWATER, FLORIDA USA 12-27-17 This artistic sand sculpture competition entry on a Gulf Coast beach depicts Burt Reynolds & his Trans Am car from the movie

13. South Pasadena, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 61.4%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $31,254
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $468,816
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $19,874
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $298,108
late afternoon sun over Gulf of Mexico and Venice Pier in Venice Florida - Image.

14. Venice, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 59.9%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $31,726
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $475,884
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $20,345
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $305,176
Walkway to beach in Stump Pass State Park on the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood in Southwest Florida - Image.

15. Englewood, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 59.4%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $25,454
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $381,809
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $14,073
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $211,101
Sanibel Island, Florida.

16. Sanibel, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 59%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $75,638
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,134,570
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $64,257
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $963,862

Dome Homes of Marco Island - Image.

17. Marco Island, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 59%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $105,811
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,587,165
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $94,430
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,416,457
Neighborhood close to the beach.

18. Holmes Beach, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 57.2%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $93,424
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,401,364
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $82,044
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,230,656
Walking Platform To The Beach In Melbourne Florida.

19. Micco, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 56.9%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $15,622
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $234,327
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $4,241
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $63,618
Condos and marina in Naples, Florida, USA on a sunny day.

20. Naples, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 56.2%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $49,885
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $748,276
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $38,504
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $577,567
A colorful golden and purple sunset falls beneath the horizon at the Fort Myers Beach Pier in Florida, USA.

21. Fort Myers Beach, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 55.1%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $60,964
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $914,466
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $49,584
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $743,757

Tonto National Forest with The Lost Dutchman near Mesa Arizona

22. Star Valley, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 54.3%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $36,219
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $543,284
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $24,838
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $372,576
The Hillsboro Inlet separating the city of Pompano Beach to the south and Lighthouse Point community of Deerfield Beach to the north shot during a helicopter photo flight from an altitude of about 200 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

23. Hillsboro Beach, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 53.6%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $73,810
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,107,143
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $62,429
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $936,435
Drone View.

24. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 53.5%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $26,691
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $400,359
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $15,310
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $229,651
Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains

25. Gold Canyon, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 52.9%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $34,807
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $522,108
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $23,427
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $351,400

View of Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach from Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, Florida.

26. Ponce Inlet, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 52.8%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $45,775
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $686,627
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $34,395
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $515,919
City of Chandler, Arizona.

27. Wellton, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 52.6%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $20,825
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $312,378
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $9,445
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $141,670
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

28. Zellwood, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 52.5%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $24,675
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $370,119
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $13,294
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $199,411
Lady Lake Blvd, Lady Lake Fla.

29. Lady Lake, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 52.4%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $23,210
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $348,148
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $11,829
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $177,439
Sarasota, Florida, USA - May 17, 2018Siesta Key Beach Tourism Welcome SignSign in Sarasota, Florida describing the popularity and number one ranking of Siesta Key Beach according to Dr.

30. Siesta Key, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 52.4%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $99,275
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,489,130
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $87,895
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,318,422

Beautiful scenic views of cliffs in Tonto National Forest.

31. Pine, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 52%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $32,610
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $489,153
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $21,230
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $318,444
Fort Myers Beach,USA - July 14, 2020: Downtown shops on Old San Carlos Boulevard located at Times Square the heart of Estero Island as seen on July 14, 2020.

32. Estero, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 50.7%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $44,458
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $666,868
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $33,077
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $496,159
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA - May 21, 2017: The Daytona Beach Coquina Clock Tower on a sunny day with the Atlantic Ocean in the background.

33. Daytona Beach Shores, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 49.5%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $27,635
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $414,524
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $16,254
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $243,815
Drone shot of residential streets built around an artificial lake in the Arrowhead Ranch neighborhood of Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona.

34. Wickenburg, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 49.5%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $38,065
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $570,975
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $26,684
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $400,267

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

35. Osprey, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 48.6%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $53,287
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $799,310
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $41,907
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $628,602
Photo of waterfront with palm trees and homes in Hudson, near New Port Richey, Florida, USA.

36. Hudson, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 48.1%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $22,538
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $338,068
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $11,157
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $167,360
Carefree, AZ, USA - February 22, 2016: Entrance to the Spanish Village, a period looking shopping area in Carefree, Arizona, with local cactus and other vegetation.

37. Carefree, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 48%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $94,434
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $1,416,504
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $83,053
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $1,245,795
North Fort Myers, Florida: J. Colin English School

38. North Fort Myers, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 47.2%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $24,165
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $362,471
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $12,784
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $191,763
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

39. Redington Shores, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 46.1%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $56,441
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $846,611
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $45,060
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $675,903
Crystal River, USA - February 4, 2015: People snorkel at the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida, USA.

40. Crystal River, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 46.1%
  • Total annual cost of living for one (with Social Security): $19,191
  • 15-year cost of retirement for one (with Social Security): $287,866
  • Total annual cost of living for two (with Social Security): $7,810
  • 15-year cost of retirement for two (with Social Security): $$117,157

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Arizona and Florida to find the savings needed for retirement in the top retirement hubs. Using the US Census’s 2023 5-year American Community Survey, the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income were sourced. Cities with at least 1,000 population and a percent of the population ages 65 and over of at least 30% were selected. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for households with residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for households with residents ages 65 and over, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The average Social Security income for one person and a married couple was sourced from the Social Security Administration and used to calculate the annual cost of retirement for those different scenarios. Assuming a person retires at 65 and lives to 80, a 15-year retirement window is used to calculate the cost of retirement. Using the annual cost of retirement and the Social Security income, the cost of retirement without Social Security, with Social Security for one person, and with Social Security for a married couple can be calculated for 15 years. The cities were sorted to show the highest concentration of people ages 65 and over. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 8th, 2025.

