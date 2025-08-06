Here’s the Salary You Need So You Are Not Just Surviving in America’s 50 Biggest Cities

There’s getting by in the big city, and there’s living comfortably. There’s also how you define “comfortably” when it comes to your annual income.

Bringing in twice the average annual cost of living is one measure. Among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, that means making anywhere from $63,000 a year to $280,000.

To give you an idea of how much you’ll need to live comfortably in each of these cities, GOBankingRates has blended data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, and the Federal Reserve. The comfortable salary needed for each city has been calculated by doubling the cost of living.

Here’s a list of the 50 most populous U.S. cities, counting down from No. 50 to No. 1. In addition to the salary needed to live comfortably, we’ve included population, the average annual cost of living, and other details for each city:

50. Aurora, Colorado

Population: 390,201

390,201 Annual cost of living: $59,176

$59,176 Comfortable salary needed: $118,351

You’ll find Aurora just east of Denver. As of May 2025, a single-family home here is worth about $500,000 on average.

49. Tampa, Florida

Population: 393,389

393,389 Annual cost of living: $51,976

$51,976 Comfortable salary needed: $103,953

You can still find single-family homes in Tampa for less than $400,000, with the average value sitting at $395,000 as of earlier this year. The median household income of around $71,000 is significantly lower than the “comfortable” salary of about $104,000.

48. Arlington, Texas

Population: 394,769

394,769 Annual cost of living: $46,645

$46,645 Comfortable salary needed: $93,290

The seventh most populous city in Texas, Arlington has a median household income of $72,000 a year. Single-family homes here are worth $321,000 on average, slightly less than nearby Dallas.

47. Wichita, Kansas

Population: 396,488

396,488 Annual cost of living: $36,221

$36,221 Comfortable salary needed: $72,443

Single-family homes in Wichita will cost you less than most of the other cities in our list, with average values coming in around $200,000. Wichita’s household median income sits around $63,000 a year.

46. Bakersfield, California

Population: 408,366

408,366 Annual cost of living: $51,677

$51,677 Comfortable salary needed: $103,354

Bakersfield gets a livability score of just 57 from AreaVibes, second lowest among the cities in this list. A single-family home here is still worth about $400,000 on average, and the median household income sits at $77,000.

45. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population: 412,322

412,322 Annual cost of living: $37,755

$37,755 Comfortable salary needed: $75,511

Among the 50 most populous cities in the U.S., Tulsa is the only city that showed a slight decrease in percentage of residents age 65+, between 2022 and 2023. Tulsa’s household median income comes in around $58,000.

44. Minneapolis

Population: 426,845

426,845 Annual cost of living: $47,579

$47,579 Comfortable salary needed: $95,158

Minnesota’s most populous city has a median household income around $80,000. The average single-family home here is worth $358,000.

43. Oakland, California

Population: 438,072

438,072 Annual cost of living: $84,401

$84,401 Comfortable salary needed: $168,802

The average value of single-family homes in Oakland has dipped by about $70,000 over the past year, the largest decrease among major U.S. cities. That average value still sits at $829,000, however. The median household income here is $97,000.

42. Miami

Population: 446,663

446,663 Annual cost of living: $73,432

$73,432 Comfortable salary needed: $146,863

As of last May, a single-family home in Miami is worth around $667,000. The median household income here comes in around $59,000, significantly lower than the average annual cost of living.

41. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 457,066

457,066 Annual cost of living: $53,483

$53,483 Comfortable salary needed: $106,966

Virginia Beach saw a small population decline between 2022 and 2023. The median household income here is $92,000.

40. Long Beach, California

Population: 458,491

458,491 Annual cost of living: $91,653

$91,653 Comfortable salary needed: $183,305

Long Beach’s percentage of residents age 65 and up ticked up 0.7% between 2022 and 2023 — the largest increase in our list. The median household income here is around $84,000.

39. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 470,763

470,763 Annual cost of living: $54,114

$54,114 Comfortable salary needed: $108,228

Raleigh gets a livability score of 84 from AreaVibes, tied for the highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. As of last May, the average single-family home here was worth $484,000.

38. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Population: 483,099

483,099 Annual cost of living: $54,413

$54,413 Comfortable salary needed: $108,827

You’ll find Colorado Springs about 70 miles south of Denver in central Colorado. The median household income in Colorado Springs is $83,000, around $8,000 less than Denver.

37. Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 488,197

488,197 Annual cost of living: $43,496

$43,496 Comfortable salary needed: $86,991

You can still find single-family homes for less than $300,000 in Omaha, with average values sitting at $295,000 as of last May. Omaha’s median household income is $73,000.

36. Atlanta

Population: 499,287

499,287 Annual cost of living: $56,838

$56,838 Comfortable salary needed: $113,676

The capital of Georgia — and the unofficial capital of the South — has a household median income of $82,000. Single-family homes here are worth $456,000 on average.

35. Mesa, Arizona

Population: 507,478

507,478 Annual cost of living: $55,442

$55,442 Comfortable salary needed: $110,884

Fast-growing Mesa saw a 17 percent increase in population age 65+ from 2022 to 2023, the second highest jump among the cities in our list. The median household income in Mesa is around $79,000, and the average single-family home is valued at $454,000.

34. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 508,233

508,233 Annual cost of living: $40,452

$40,452 Comfortable salary needed: $80,905

Single-family homes in Kansas City are relatively affordable compared to most of the other cities in our list, with average values of just over $250,000. Kansas City’s median household income is about $67,000.

33. Sacramento, California

Population: 524,802

524,802 Annual cost of living: $60,000

$60,000 Comfortable salary needed: $120,000

California’s capital city has a median household income of $84,000. The average value of single-family homes here ($497,000) is much lower than it is in the state’s other major cities.

32. Tucson, Arizona

Population: 543,348

543,348 Annual cost of living: $45,904

$45,904 Comfortable salary needed: $91,808

Tucson’s household median income is $55,000, the fourth lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. A single-family home in Tucson is valued at $342,000 on average.

31. Fresno, California

Population: 543,615

543,615 Annual cost of living: $51,638

$51,638 Comfortable salary needed: $103,276

AreaVibes gives Fresno a livability score of 63, the second lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Still, its population ticked up 0.4% between 2022 and 2023.

30. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 562,488

562,488 Annual cost of living: $45,349

$45,349 Comfortable salary needed: $90,698

Just over 17% of Albuquerque’s residents are age 65 and up, the third highest percentage among the cities in our list. The median household income here comes in at $66,000.

29. Milwaukee

Population: 569,756

569,756 Annual cost of living: $38,219

$38,219 Comfortable salary needed: $76,438

Among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, Milwaukee has the third-lowest household median income — $52,000. Single-family homes in Milwaukee are worth $221,000 on average, and the median household income is around $52,000.

28. Baltimore

Population: 577,193

577,193 Annual cost of living: $37,306

$37,306 Comfortable salary needed: $74,612

Baltimore’s population declined 1.3% between 2022 and 2023, the second largest drop among the cities in our list. As of last May, the average value of a single-family home in Baltimore was $187,000.

27. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 629,063

629,063 Annual cost of living: $32,690

$32,690 Comfortable salary needed: $65,381

Memphis has the second-lowest median household income ($51,000) among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Its “comfortable” salary is the second lowest in our list.

26. Detroit

Population: 636,644

636,644 Annual cost of living: $31,609

$31,609 Comfortable salary needed: $63,217

Detroit’s household median income of $40,000 is the lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, and its “comfortable” salary is the lowest in GBR’s list. Single-family homes in the Motor City are valued at $78,000 on average.

25. Portland, Oregon

Population: 642,715

642,715 Annual cost of living: $64,008

$64,008 Comfortable salary needed: $128,016

The average value of a single-family home in Oregon’s largest city comes in around $570,000. Portland’s median household income is $89,000.

24. Las Vegas

Population: 650,873

650,873 Annual cost of living: $57,400

$57,400 Comfortable salary needed: $114,800

Las Vegas saw a population increase of about 1% from 2022 to 2023. The average value of a single-family home here was $462,000 as of last May.

23. Boston

Population: 663,972

663,972 Annual cost of living: $86,439

$86,439 Comfortable salary needed: $172,878

The median household income in Massachusetts’ capital city is $95,000. Single-family homes in Boston are worth $859,000 on average.

22. Washington, D.C.

Population: 672,079

672,079 Annual cost of living: $80,645

$80,645 Comfortable salary needed: $161,289

The nation’s capital has the fourth highest median household income in this list, coming in at $106,000. Single-family homes here are worth $772,000 on average.

21. El Paso, Texas

Population: 678,147

678,147 Annual cost of living: $38,249

$38,249 Comfortable salary needed: $76,497

Single-family homes in El Paso are worth $232,000 on average, one of the lowest figures among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. El Paso’s median household income is $59,000.

20. Oklahoma City

Population: 688,693

688,693 Annual cost of living: $37,609

$37,609 Comfortable salary needed: $75,219

Single-family homes in Oklahoma City are relatively inexpensive compared to other major U.S. cities, with average values at $208,000. Oklahoma City’s median household income sits at $67,000.

19. Denver

Population: 713,734

713,734 Annual cost of living: $65,461

$65,461 Comfortable salary needed: $130,921

The Mile High City has a median household income of $92,000. The average value of a single-family home in Denver has inched above $600,000.

18. Seattle

Population: 741,440

741,440 Annual cost of living: $92,061

$92,061 Comfortable salary needed: $184,122

The average value of a single-family home in Seattle has reached $969,000 — the fifth highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Seattle’s median household income is $122,000.

17. San Francisco

Population: 836,321

836,321 Annual cost of living: $129,872

$129,872 Comfortable salary needed: $259,745

Famously expensive San Francisco has the second highest “comfortable” salary needed in our list, along with the second highest median household income ($141,000). Single-family homes here are worth a whopping $1.4M on average. The City by the Bay saw a population decrease of 1.7% between 2022 and 2023 — the steepest drop among the 50 most populous U.S. cities.

16. Indianapolis

Population: 882,043

882,043 Annual cost of living: $38,606

$38,606 Comfortable salary needed: $77,212

As of last May, the average value of a single-family home in Indiana’s capital stood at $238,000. The median household income in Indianapolis comes in around $63,000.

15. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 886,283

886,283 Annual cost of living: $51,765

$51,765 Comfortable salary needed: $103,530

North Carolina’s largest city saw a 1.3% population bump between 2022 and 2023. The average value of a single-family home here is $414,000, and the median household income is $78,000.

14. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 906,480

906,480 Annual cost of living: $41,226

$41,226 Comfortable salary needed: $82,452

Ohio’s capital has an average single-family home value of $273,000 and a median household income of $66,000.

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 941,311

941,311 Annual cost of living: $45,555

$45,555 Comfortable salary needed: $91,110

Fort Worth’s population jumped nearly 2% between 2022 and 2023, the largest increase among the cities in our list. The average value of a single-family home in Fort Worth is just over $300,000.

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 961,739

961,739 Annual cost of living: $44,731

$44,731 Comfortable salary needed: $89,462

Jacksonville’s AreaVibes livability score of 84 is tied for the highest in our list. The household median income here is $67,000, and the average single-family home is valued at just over $300,000.

11. Austin, Texas

Population: 967,862

967,862 Annual cost of living: $62,863

$62,863 Comfortable salary needed: $125,726

Austin is a young city, with only about 10% of its population age 65 and up. That’s the lowest percentage among cities in this list. Single-family homes in Austin are worth $592,000 on average — about $35,000 less than a year ago.

10. San Jose, California

Population: 990,054

990,054 Annual cost of living: $140,115

$140,115 Comfortable salary needed: $280,229

Among the most populous U.S. cities, it doesn’t get much more expensive than San Jose. This Silicon Valley city tops our list for annual cost of living, “comfortable” salary needed, median household income ($142,000), and average single-family home value ($1.6M).

9. Dallas

Population: 1,299,553

1,299,553 Annual cost of living: $47,589

$47,589 Comfortable salary needed: $95,177

“Big D” is the third most populous city in Texas, trailing only San Antonio and Houston. Single-family homes in Dallas are worth $332,000 on average, and the median household income is $68,000.

8. San Diego

Population: 1,385,061

1,385,061 Annual cost of living: $106,761

$106,761 Comfortable salary needed: $213,522

Sunny San Diego’s “comfortable” salary is the third-highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Single-family homes here are worth $1.2M on average.

7. San Antonio

Population: 1,458,954

1,458,954 Annual cost of living: $40,362

$40,362 Comfortable salary needed: $80,724

San Antonio’s median household income sits at $63,000. The average single-family home here is valued at $258,000.

6. Philadelphia

Population: 1,582,432

1,582,432 Annual cost of living: $42,610

$42,610 Comfortable salary needed: $85,220

Philadelphia saw a population decrease of 0.7% between 2022 and 2023. The household median income here comes in around $61,000.

5. Phoenix

Population: 1,624,832

1,624,832 Annual cost of living: $54,082

$54,082 Comfortable salary needed: $108,164

Arizona’s capital saw a population increase of about 1% from 2022 to 2023. Its median household income sits at $77,000, and single-family homes here are valued at $429,000 on average.

4. Houston

Population: 2,300,419

2,300,419 Annual cost of living: $43,438

$43,438 Comfortable salary needed: $86,876

Sprawling Houston, one of four U.S. cities with a population over 2 million, has a median household income of $63,000. As of last May, single-family homes in Houston were worth $278,000 on average.

3. Chicago

Population: 2,707,648

2,707,648 Annual cost of living: $46,725

$46,725 Comfortable salary needed: $93,450

The Windy City’s median household income comes in around $75,000. Single-family homes in Chicago are worth $315,000 on average.

2. Los Angeles

Population: 3,857,897

3,857,897 Annual cost of living: $100,266

$100,266 Comfortable salary needed: $200,532

The nation’ second-most populous city gets a livability score of 67 from AreaVibes, the third-lowest score in our list. A single-family home in LA is still worth $1M on average.

1. New York

Population: 8,516,202

8,516,202 Annual cost of living: $92,576

$92,576 Comfortable salary needed: $185,152

New York City’s 1.2% population decline between 2022 and 2023 was the third highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. The Big Apple’s average annual cost of living (about $93,000) is significantly higher than its median household income ($80,000).

Ashleigh Ray and Sydney Champion contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each location. GBR determined the top 50 cities by population using the U.S. Census American Community Survey (the most recent available). Using the same survey, GBR sourced 2023 and 2022 data for the total population, population age 65 and over, total households, and household median income. One-year changes in percent and amount were calculated for each variable. The single-family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index from May 2025 and May 2024. By assuming a 10% downpayment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.75 as sourced on July 21 from Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. With the average mortgage cost and average expenditure cost, the average total cost of living was calculated for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule, which states that needs should not exceed 50% of total household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the comfortable cost of living. The cities were then sorted to show the largest one-year increase in total population. All data is up to date as of July 21, 2025.

