Here’s the Salary You Need So You Are Not Just Surviving in America’s 50 Biggest Cities

There’s getting by in the big city, and there’s living comfortably. There’s also how you define “comfortably” when it comes to your annual income.
Bringing in twice the average annual cost of living is one measure. Among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, that means making anywhere from $63,000 a year to $280,000.
To give you an idea of how much you’ll need to live comfortably in each of these cities, GOBankingRates has blended data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, and the Federal Reserve. The comfortable salary needed for each city has been calculated by doubling the cost of living.
Here’s a list of the 50 most populous U.S. cities, counting down from No. 50 to No. 1. In addition to the salary needed to live comfortably, we’ve included population, the average annual cost of living, and other details for each city:
50. Aurora, Colorado
- Population: 390,201
- Annual cost of living: $59,176
- Comfortable salary needed: $118,351
You’ll find Aurora just east of Denver. As of May 2025, a single-family home here is worth about $500,000 on average.
49. Tampa, Florida
- Population: 393,389
- Annual cost of living: $51,976
- Comfortable salary needed: $103,953
You can still find single-family homes in Tampa for less than $400,000, with the average value sitting at $395,000 as of earlier this year. The median household income of around $71,000 is significantly lower than the “comfortable” salary of about $104,000.
48. Arlington, Texas
- Population: 394,769
- Annual cost of living: $46,645
- Comfortable salary needed: $93,290
The seventh most populous city in Texas, Arlington has a median household income of $72,000 a year. Single-family homes here are worth $321,000 on average, slightly less than nearby Dallas.
47. Wichita, Kansas
- Population: 396,488
- Annual cost of living: $36,221
- Comfortable salary needed: $72,443
Single-family homes in Wichita will cost you less than most of the other cities in our list, with average values coming in around $200,000. Wichita’s household median income sits around $63,000 a year.
46. Bakersfield, California
- Population: 408,366
- Annual cost of living: $51,677
- Comfortable salary needed: $103,354
Bakersfield gets a livability score of just 57 from AreaVibes, second lowest among the cities in this list. A single-family home here is still worth about $400,000 on average, and the median household income sits at $77,000.
45. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Population: 412,322
- Annual cost of living: $37,755
- Comfortable salary needed: $75,511
Among the 50 most populous cities in the U.S., Tulsa is the only city that showed a slight decrease in percentage of residents age 65+, between 2022 and 2023. Tulsa’s household median income comes in around $58,000.
44. Minneapolis
- Population: 426,845
- Annual cost of living: $47,579
- Comfortable salary needed: $95,158
Minnesota’s most populous city has a median household income around $80,000. The average single-family home here is worth $358,000.
43. Oakland, California
- Population: 438,072
- Annual cost of living: $84,401
- Comfortable salary needed: $168,802
The average value of single-family homes in Oakland has dipped by about $70,000 over the past year, the largest decrease among major U.S. cities. That average value still sits at $829,000, however. The median household income here is $97,000.
42. Miami
- Population: 446,663
- Annual cost of living: $73,432
- Comfortable salary needed: $146,863
As of last May, a single-family home in Miami is worth around $667,000. The median household income here comes in around $59,000, significantly lower than the average annual cost of living.
41. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Population: 457,066
- Annual cost of living: $53,483
- Comfortable salary needed: $106,966
Virginia Beach saw a small population decline between 2022 and 2023. The median household income here is $92,000.
40. Long Beach, California
- Population: 458,491
- Annual cost of living: $91,653
- Comfortable salary needed: $183,305
Long Beach’s percentage of residents age 65 and up ticked up 0.7% between 2022 and 2023 — the largest increase in our list. The median household income here is around $84,000.
39. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Population: 470,763
- Annual cost of living: $54,114
- Comfortable salary needed: $108,228
Raleigh gets a livability score of 84 from AreaVibes, tied for the highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. As of last May, the average single-family home here was worth $484,000.
38. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Population: 483,099
- Annual cost of living: $54,413
- Comfortable salary needed: $108,827
You’ll find Colorado Springs about 70 miles south of Denver in central Colorado. The median household income in Colorado Springs is $83,000, around $8,000 less than Denver.
37. Omaha, Nebraska
- Population: 488,197
- Annual cost of living: $43,496
- Comfortable salary needed: $86,991
You can still find single-family homes for less than $300,000 in Omaha, with average values sitting at $295,000 as of last May. Omaha’s median household income is $73,000.
36. Atlanta
- Population: 499,287
- Annual cost of living: $56,838
- Comfortable salary needed: $113,676
The capital of Georgia — and the unofficial capital of the South — has a household median income of $82,000. Single-family homes here are worth $456,000 on average.
35. Mesa, Arizona
- Population: 507,478
- Annual cost of living: $55,442
- Comfortable salary needed: $110,884
Fast-growing Mesa saw a 17 percent increase in population age 65+ from 2022 to 2023, the second highest jump among the cities in our list. The median household income in Mesa is around $79,000, and the average single-family home is valued at $454,000.
34. Kansas City, Missouri
- Population: 508,233
- Annual cost of living: $40,452
- Comfortable salary needed: $80,905
Single-family homes in Kansas City are relatively affordable compared to most of the other cities in our list, with average values of just over $250,000. Kansas City’s median household income is about $67,000.
33. Sacramento, California
- Population: 524,802
- Annual cost of living: $60,000
- Comfortable salary needed: $120,000
California’s capital city has a median household income of $84,000. The average value of single-family homes here ($497,000) is much lower than it is in the state’s other major cities.
32. Tucson, Arizona
- Population: 543,348
- Annual cost of living: $45,904
- Comfortable salary needed: $91,808
Tucson’s household median income is $55,000, the fourth lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. A single-family home in Tucson is valued at $342,000 on average.
31. Fresno, California
- Population: 543,615
- Annual cost of living: $51,638
- Comfortable salary needed: $103,276
AreaVibes gives Fresno a livability score of 63, the second lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Still, its population ticked up 0.4% between 2022 and 2023.
30. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Population: 562,488
- Annual cost of living: $45,349
- Comfortable salary needed: $90,698
Just over 17% of Albuquerque’s residents are age 65 and up, the third highest percentage among the cities in our list. The median household income here comes in at $66,000.
29. Milwaukee
- Population: 569,756
- Annual cost of living: $38,219
- Comfortable salary needed: $76,438
Among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, Milwaukee has the third-lowest household median income — $52,000. Single-family homes in Milwaukee are worth $221,000 on average, and the median household income is around $52,000.
28. Baltimore
- Population: 577,193
- Annual cost of living: $37,306
- Comfortable salary needed: $74,612
Baltimore’s population declined 1.3% between 2022 and 2023, the second largest drop among the cities in our list. As of last May, the average value of a single-family home in Baltimore was $187,000.
27. Memphis, Tennessee
- Population: 629,063
- Annual cost of living: $32,690
- Comfortable salary needed: $65,381
Memphis has the second-lowest median household income ($51,000) among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Its “comfortable” salary is the second lowest in our list.
26. Detroit
- Population: 636,644
- Annual cost of living: $31,609
- Comfortable salary needed: $63,217
Detroit’s household median income of $40,000 is the lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, and its “comfortable” salary is the lowest in GBR’s list. Single-family homes in the Motor City are valued at $78,000 on average.
25. Portland, Oregon
- Population: 642,715
- Annual cost of living: $64,008
- Comfortable salary needed: $128,016
The average value of a single-family home in Oregon’s largest city comes in around $570,000. Portland’s median household income is $89,000.
24. Las Vegas
- Population: 650,873
- Annual cost of living: $57,400
- Comfortable salary needed: $114,800
Las Vegas saw a population increase of about 1% from 2022 to 2023. The average value of a single-family home here was $462,000 as of last May.
23. Boston
- Population: 663,972
- Annual cost of living: $86,439
- Comfortable salary needed: $172,878
The median household income in Massachusetts’ capital city is $95,000. Single-family homes in Boston are worth $859,000 on average.
22. Washington, D.C.
- Population: 672,079
- Annual cost of living: $80,645
- Comfortable salary needed: $161,289
The nation’s capital has the fourth highest median household income in this list, coming in at $106,000. Single-family homes here are worth $772,000 on average.
21. El Paso, Texas
- Population: 678,147
- Annual cost of living: $38,249
- Comfortable salary needed: $76,497
Single-family homes in El Paso are worth $232,000 on average, one of the lowest figures among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. El Paso’s median household income is $59,000.
20. Oklahoma City
- Population: 688,693
- Annual cost of living: $37,609
- Comfortable salary needed: $75,219
Single-family homes in Oklahoma City are relatively inexpensive compared to other major U.S. cities, with average values at $208,000. Oklahoma City’s median household income sits at $67,000.
19. Denver
- Population: 713,734
- Annual cost of living: $65,461
- Comfortable salary needed: $130,921
The Mile High City has a median household income of $92,000. The average value of a single-family home in Denver has inched above $600,000.
18. Seattle
- Population: 741,440
- Annual cost of living: $92,061
- Comfortable salary needed: $184,122
The average value of a single-family home in Seattle has reached $969,000 — the fifth highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Seattle’s median household income is $122,000.
17. San Francisco
- Population: 836,321
- Annual cost of living: $129,872
- Comfortable salary needed: $259,745
Famously expensive San Francisco has the second highest “comfortable” salary needed in our list, along with the second highest median household income ($141,000). Single-family homes here are worth a whopping $1.4M on average. The City by the Bay saw a population decrease of 1.7% between 2022 and 2023 — the steepest drop among the 50 most populous U.S. cities.
16. Indianapolis
- Population: 882,043
- Annual cost of living: $38,606
- Comfortable salary needed: $77,212
As of last May, the average value of a single-family home in Indiana’s capital stood at $238,000. The median household income in Indianapolis comes in around $63,000.
15. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Population: 886,283
- Annual cost of living: $51,765
- Comfortable salary needed: $103,530
North Carolina’s largest city saw a 1.3% population bump between 2022 and 2023. The average value of a single-family home here is $414,000, and the median household income is $78,000.
14. Columbus, Ohio
- Population: 906,480
- Annual cost of living: $41,226
- Comfortable salary needed: $82,452
Ohio’s capital has an average single-family home value of $273,000 and a median household income of $66,000.
13. Fort Worth, Texas
- Population: 941,311
- Annual cost of living: $45,555
- Comfortable salary needed: $91,110
Fort Worth’s population jumped nearly 2% between 2022 and 2023, the largest increase among the cities in our list. The average value of a single-family home in Fort Worth is just over $300,000.
12. Jacksonville, Florida
- Population: 961,739
- Annual cost of living: $44,731
- Comfortable salary needed: $89,462
Jacksonville’s AreaVibes livability score of 84 is tied for the highest in our list. The household median income here is $67,000, and the average single-family home is valued at just over $300,000.
11. Austin, Texas
- Population: 967,862
- Annual cost of living: $62,863
- Comfortable salary needed: $125,726
Austin is a young city, with only about 10% of its population age 65 and up. That’s the lowest percentage among cities in this list. Single-family homes in Austin are worth $592,000 on average — about $35,000 less than a year ago.
10. San Jose, California
- Population: 990,054
- Annual cost of living: $140,115
- Comfortable salary needed: $280,229
Among the most populous U.S. cities, it doesn’t get much more expensive than San Jose. This Silicon Valley city tops our list for annual cost of living, “comfortable” salary needed, median household income ($142,000), and average single-family home value ($1.6M).
9. Dallas
- Population: 1,299,553
- Annual cost of living: $47,589
- Comfortable salary needed: $95,177
“Big D” is the third most populous city in Texas, trailing only San Antonio and Houston. Single-family homes in Dallas are worth $332,000 on average, and the median household income is $68,000.
8. San Diego
- Population: 1,385,061
- Annual cost of living: $106,761
- Comfortable salary needed: $213,522
Sunny San Diego’s “comfortable” salary is the third-highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Single-family homes here are worth $1.2M on average.
7. San Antonio
- Population: 1,458,954
- Annual cost of living: $40,362
- Comfortable salary needed: $80,724
San Antonio’s median household income sits at $63,000. The average single-family home here is valued at $258,000.
6. Philadelphia
- Population: 1,582,432
- Annual cost of living: $42,610
- Comfortable salary needed: $85,220
Philadelphia saw a population decrease of 0.7% between 2022 and 2023. The household median income here comes in around $61,000.
5. Phoenix
- Population: 1,624,832
- Annual cost of living: $54,082
- Comfortable salary needed: $108,164
Arizona’s capital saw a population increase of about 1% from 2022 to 2023. Its median household income sits at $77,000, and single-family homes here are valued at $429,000 on average.
4. Houston
- Population: 2,300,419
- Annual cost of living: $43,438
- Comfortable salary needed: $86,876
Sprawling Houston, one of four U.S. cities with a population over 2 million, has a median household income of $63,000. As of last May, single-family homes in Houston were worth $278,000 on average.
3. Chicago
- Population: 2,707,648
- Annual cost of living: $46,725
- Comfortable salary needed: $93,450
The Windy City’s median household income comes in around $75,000. Single-family homes in Chicago are worth $315,000 on average.
2. Los Angeles
- Population: 3,857,897
- Annual cost of living: $100,266
- Comfortable salary needed: $200,532
The nation’ second-most populous city gets a livability score of 67 from AreaVibes, the third-lowest score in our list. A single-family home in LA is still worth $1M on average.
1. New York
- Population: 8,516,202
- Annual cost of living: $92,576
- Comfortable salary needed: $185,152
New York City’s 1.2% population decline between 2022 and 2023 was the third highest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. The Big Apple’s average annual cost of living (about $93,000) is significantly higher than its median household income ($80,000).
Ashleigh Ray and Sydney Champion contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each location. GBR determined the top 50 cities by population using the U.S. Census American Community Survey (the most recent available). Using the same survey, GBR sourced 2023 and 2022 data for the total population, population age 65 and over, total households, and household median income. One-year changes in percent and amount were calculated for each variable. The single-family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index from May 2025 and May 2024. By assuming a 10% downpayment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.75 as sourced on July 21 from Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. With the average mortgage cost and average expenditure cost, the average total cost of living was calculated for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule, which states that needs should not exceed 50% of total household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the comfortable cost of living. The cities were then sorted to show the largest one-year increase in total population. All data is up to date as of July 21, 2025.
