Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Western States

Want to take home $100,000? If you reside among the Western states that make up the U.S., you’ll need to make at least $130K. Western states with a higher cost of living, like California and Hawaii, necessitate close to $145K in annual earnings.

To determine these amounts, GOBankingRates conducted an in-house study about the income one needs to earn to bring home a $100,000 salary in every U.S. state. Each Western state was isolated for the purposes of this article with a full methodology available at the end.

Find out how much you need to make in order to take home $100K in the Western states.

Alaska

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

Arizona

Salary needed for $100K: $135,420

$135,420 Tax burden: 26.2%

California

Salary needed for $100K: $144,879

$144,879 Tax burden: 31.0%

Colorado

Salary needed for $100K: $139,008

$139,008 Tax burden: 28.1%

Hawaii

Salary needed for $100K: $144,939

$144,939 Tax burden: 31.0%

Idaho

Salary needed for $100K: $141,351

$141,351 Tax burden: 29.3%

Montana

Salary needed for $100K: $142,121

$142,121 Tax burden: 29.6%

Nevada

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

New Mexico

Salary needed for $100K: $139,547

$139,547 Tax burden: 28.3%

Oregon

Salary needed for $100K: $148,309

$148,309 Tax burden: 32.6%

Utah

Salary needed for $100K: $139,681

$139,681 Tax burden: 28.4%

Washington

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

Wyoming

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single person filing taxes and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

