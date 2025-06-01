Personal Finance

Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Western States

June 01, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Want to take home $100,000? If you reside among the Western states that make up the U.S., you’ll need to make at least $130K. Western states with a higher cost of living, like California and Hawaii, necessitate close to $145K in annual earnings.

To determine these amounts, GOBankingRates conducted an in-house study about the income one needs to earn to bring home a $100,000 salary in every U.S. state. Each Western state was isolated for the purposes of this article with a full methodology available at the end.

Find out how much you need to make in order to take home $100K in the Western states.

Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

Alaska

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%

Downtown Tempe, Arizona at dawn with bridges and Tempe Town Lake in the foreground.

Arizona

  • Salary needed for $100K: $135,420
  • Tax burden: 26.2%

Bellflower, California stock photo

California

  • Salary needed for $100K: $144,879
  • Tax burden: 31.0%
The Colorado State House in the state capitol Denver.

Colorado

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,008
  • Tax burden: 28.1%
Oahu: Commercial tourist shopping district of Waikiki Beach in Oahu Honolulu Hawaii USA, Waikīkī's main thoroughfare is Kalakaua Avenue, named after King Kalakaua, which houses most of the high-end hotels, most of the luxury designer brand stores popular surf stores.

Hawaii

  • Salary needed for $100K: $144,939
  • Tax burden: 31.0%

Boise Idaho

Idaho

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,351
  • Tax burden: 29.3%
Livingston Montana

Montana

  • Salary needed for $100K: $142,121
  • Tax burden: 29.6%
Laughlin, Nevada, USA - March 13, 2019: Evening view of the Don Laughlin's riverside casino on the banks of the Colorado River.

Nevada

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,547
  • Tax burden: 28.3%
Central Oregon's High Desert.

Oregon

  • Salary needed for $100K: $148,309
  • Tax burden: 32.6%
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,681
  • Tax burden: 28.4%

dock with background of Bellevue cityscape with reflection on lake washington at night.

Washington

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%
Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States.

Wyoming

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single person filing taxes and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Western States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

