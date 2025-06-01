Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Western States

Want to take home $100,000? If you reside among the Western states that make up the U.S., you’ll need to make at least $130K. Western states with a higher cost of living, like California and Hawaii, necessitate close to $145K in annual earnings.
To determine these amounts, GOBankingRates conducted an in-house study about the income one needs to earn to bring home a $100,000 salary in every U.S. state. Each Western state was isolated for the purposes of this article with a full methodology available at the end.
Find out how much you need to make in order to take home $100K in the Western states.
Alaska
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
Arizona
- Salary needed for $100K: $135,420
- Tax burden: 26.2%
California
- Salary needed for $100K: $144,879
- Tax burden: 31.0%
Colorado
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,008
- Tax burden: 28.1%
Hawaii
- Salary needed for $100K: $144,939
- Tax burden: 31.0%
Idaho
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,351
- Tax burden: 29.3%
Montana
- Salary needed for $100K: $142,121
- Tax burden: 29.6%
Nevada
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
New Mexico
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,547
- Tax burden: 28.3%
Oregon
- Salary needed for $100K: $148,309
- Tax burden: 32.6%
Utah
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,681
- Tax burden: 28.4%
Washington
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
Wyoming
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single person filing taxes and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.
