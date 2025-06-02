Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Midwest

Those who reside in the Midwest need to earn a substantial amount of money if they want to take home $100,000.
A recent GOBankingRates study examined the income necessary to bring home a $100,000 salary in every state. When we isolate the Midwestern states, the necessary salary is at least $130,000 and as much as $144,000.
Take a look at the salary you’d need to make to take home $100,000 in the Midwest.
Illinois
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,010
- Tax burden: 29.1%
Indiana
- Salary needed for $100K: $137,071
- Tax burden: 27.1%
Iowa
- Salary needed for $100K: $138,009
- Tax burden: 27.6%
Kansas
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,777
- Tax burden: 29.5%
Michigan
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,313
- Tax burden: 28.2%
Minnesota
- Salary needed for $100K: $143,539
- Tax burden: 30.3%
Missouri
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,130
- Tax burden: 28.1%
Nebraska
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,359
- Tax burden: 29.3%
North Dakota
- Salary needed for $100K: $133,033
- Tax burden: 24.8%
Ohio
- Salary needed for $100K: $136,911
- Tax burden: 27.0%
South Dakota
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
Wisconsin
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,338
- Tax burden: 29.3%
Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.
