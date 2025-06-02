Those who reside in the Midwest need to earn a substantial amount of money if they want to take home $100,000.

A recent GOBankingRates study examined the income necessary to bring home a $100,000 salary in every state. When we isolate the Midwestern states, the necessary salary is at least $130,000 and as much as $144,000.

Take a look at the salary you’d need to make to take home $100,000 in the Midwest.

Illinois

Salary needed for $100K: $141,010

Indiana

Salary needed for $100K: $137,071

Iowa

Salary needed for $100K: $138,009

Kansas

Salary needed for $100K: $141,777

Michigan

Salary needed for $100K: $139,313

Minnesota

Salary needed for $100K: $143,539

Missouri

Salary needed for $100K: $139,130

Nebraska

Salary needed for $100K: $141,359

North Dakota

Salary needed for $100K: $133,033

Ohio

Salary needed for $100K: $136,911

South Dakota

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

Wisconsin

Salary needed for $100K: $141,338

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.