Personal Finance

Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Midwest

June 02, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Those who reside in the Midwest need to earn a substantial amount of money if they want to take home $100,000. 

Discover More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

See Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

A recent GOBankingRates study examined the income necessary to bring home a $100,000 salary in every state. When we isolate the Midwestern states, the necessary salary is at least $130,000 and as much as $144,000. 

Take a look at the salary you’d need to make to take home $100,000 in the Midwest.

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

Illinois

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,010
  • Tax burden: 29.1%

Learn More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

For You: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

10-19-2019 Bloomington USA - University of Indiana - Family walks with college student out main gates of campus down into the town during Fall Break weekend.

Indiana

  • Salary needed for $100K: $137,071
  • Tax burden: 27.1%

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Salary needed for $100K: $138,009
  • Tax burden: 27.6%
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,777
  • Tax burden: 29.5%
Frankenmuth, MI, USA - June 28, 2014: The Bavarian Inn, on Main Street in the heart of Frankenmuth, has expanded over the decades to include several dining rooms, lodging, and an array of gift shops--all bringing a taste of Bavaria to the American Midwest.

Michigan

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,313
  • Tax burden: 28.2%

Explore Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Beautiful sunset at Duluth Canal Park Lighthouse with the background of Duluth Downtown.

Minnesota

  • Salary needed for $100K: $143,539
  • Tax burden: 30.3%
Kansas City, Missouri, USA – Aug.

Missouri

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,130
  • Tax burden: 28.1%
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,359
  • Tax burden: 29.3%

Trending Now: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.

North Dakota

  • Salary needed for $100K: $133,033
  • Tax burden: 24.8%
Squire's Castle in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.

Ohio

  • Salary needed for $100K: $136,911
  • Tax burden: 27.0%
PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

South Dakota

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%

Learn More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

Fall view of private houses neighborhood with classic american middle class homes and colorful trees along a pond reflected in a water.

Wisconsin

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,338
  • Tax burden: 29.3%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.