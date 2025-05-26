Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K on the East Coast

How much money do you need to earn to take home at least $100,000 on the East Coast? Your salary needs to be a minimum of $130,000 and more than $140,000 in states like Maryland and Maine.

A recent GOBankingRates study determined how much income it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state. An in-house calculator was used to create income tax estimates, and these taxes were calculated as an annual amount to find every East Coast state’s total annual income taxes paid and income tax burden.

In alphabetical order, here’s how much salary you’d need to take home $100,000 on the East Coast.

Connecticut

Salary needed for $100K: $141,600

Tax burden: 29.4%

Delaware

Salary needed for $100K: $142,135

Tax burden: 29.7%

Florida

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

Tax burden: 23.7%

Georgia

Salary needed for $100K: $141,187

Tax burden: 29.2%

Maine

Salary needed for $100K: $143,206

Tax burden: 30.2%

Maryland

Salary needed for $100K: $146,521

Tax burden: 31.8%

Massachusetts

Salary needed for $100K: $140,643

Tax burden: 28.9%

New Hampshire

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

Tax burden: 23.7%

New Jersey

Salary needed for $100K: $140,929

Tax burden: 29.1%

New York

Salary needed for $100K: $141,923

Tax burden: 29.5%

North Carolina

Salary needed for $100K: $139,333

Tax burden: 28.2%

Rhode Island

Salary needed for $100K: $138,408

Tax burden: 27.8%

South Carolina

Salary needed for $100K: $141,429

Tax burden: 29.3%

Virginia

Salary needed for $100K: $141,801

Tax burden: 29.5%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single tax filer using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K on the East Coast

