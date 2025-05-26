Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K on the East Coast

How much money do you need to earn to take home at least $100,000 on the East Coast? Your salary needs to be a minimum of $130,000 and more than $140,000 in states like Maryland and Maine.
A recent GOBankingRates study determined how much income it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state. An in-house calculator was used to create income tax estimates, and these taxes were calculated as an annual amount to find every East Coast state’s total annual income taxes paid and income tax burden.
In alphabetical order, here’s how much salary you’d need to take home $100,000 on the East Coast.
Connecticut
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,600
- Tax burden: 29.4%
Delaware
- Salary needed for $100K: $142,135
- Tax burden: 29.7%
Florida
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
Georgia
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,187
- Tax burden: 29.2%
Maine
- Salary needed for $100K: $143,206
- Tax burden: 30.2%
Maryland
- Salary needed for $100K: $146,521
- Tax burden: 31.8%
Massachusetts
- Salary needed for $100K: $140,643
- Tax burden: 28.9%
New Hampshire
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
New Jersey
- Salary needed for $100K: $140,929
- Tax burden: 29.1%
New York
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,923
- Tax burden: 29.5%
North Carolina
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,333
- Tax burden: 28.2%
Rhode Island
- Salary needed for $100K: $138,408
- Tax burden: 27.8%
South Carolina
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,429
- Tax burden: 29.3%
Virginia
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,801
- Tax burden: 29.5%
Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single tax filer using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.
