Personal Finance

Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K on the East Coast

May 26, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

How much money do you need to earn to take home at least $100,000 on the East Coast? Your salary needs to be a minimum of $130,000 and more than $140,000 in states like Maryland and Maine.

View More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Check Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

A recent GOBankingRates study determined how much income it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state. An in-house calculator was used to create income tax estimates, and these taxes were calculated as an annual amount to find every East Coast state’s total annual income taxes paid and income tax burden. 

In alphabetical order, here’s how much salary you’d need to take home $100,000 on the East Coast.

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,600
  • Tax burden: 29.4%

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

That’s Interesting: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Salary needed for $100K: $142,135
  • Tax burden: 29.7%

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Miami Florida iStock

Florida

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%
Walkway to Helen Georgia stock photo

Georgia

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,187
  • Tax burden: 29.2%
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Salary needed for $100K: $143,206
  • Tax burden: 30.2%

See More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Salary needed for $100K: $146,521
  • Tax burden: 31.8%
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Salary needed for $100K: $140,643
  • Tax burden: 28.9%
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%

For You: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Elizabeth is a city in Union County, New Jersey, United States.

New Jersey

  • Salary needed for $100K: $140,929
  • Tax burden: 29.1%
Albany skyline with autumn colored trees in the foreground and rolling, puffy clouds with a blue sky in the background.

New York

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,923
  • Tax burden: 29.5%
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,333
  • Tax burden: 28.2%

Read Next: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Salary needed for $100K: $138,408
  • Tax burden: 27.8%
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,429
  • Tax burden: 29.3%
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,801
  • Tax burden: 29.5%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single tax filer using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K on the East Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.