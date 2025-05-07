Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $150K in Every State

With current cost-of-living demands, the inflation hangover of the COVID-19 era and the ongoing economic uncertainty generated by President Donald Trump’s tariffs against America’s trade partners, a healthy salary is more important than ever.

The American middle class is making anywhere from $50,000 and $160,000 annually — so how much must one earn (before taxes) to be on the upper end of that spectrum, earning $150,000 per year?

To discern the salary needed to actually take home $150,000 in every state (each with different tax burdens and levels), GOBankingRates studied the federal and state income tax levels in each state, taking into account the standard deduction and individual tax burdens of the 50 states. With that information, GOBankingRates was able to calculate just how much you need to make annually to secure $150,000 per year, after taxes.

Also see the breakdown to net $100,000.

Alabama

Income needed for $150K net: $213,336

$213,336 Tax burden: 29.7%

Alaska

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

Arizona

Income needed for $150K net: $207,920

$207,920 Tax burden: 27.9%

Arkansas

Income needed for $150K net: $213,964

$213,964 Tax burden: 29.9%

California

Income needed for $150K net: $226,584

$226,584 Tax burden: 33.8%

Colorado

Income needed for $150K net: $213,917

$213,917 Tax burden: 29.9%

Connecticut

Income needed for $150K net: $218,795

$218,795 Tax burden: 31.4%

Delaware

Income needed for $150K net: $219,980

$219,980 Tax burden: 31.8%

Florida

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

Georgia

Income needed for $150K net: $217,424

$217,424 Tax burden: 31.0%

Hawaii

Income needed for $150K net: $224,934

$224,934 Tax burden: 33.3%

Idaho

Income needed for $150K net: $217,984

$217,984 Tax burden: 31.2%

Illinois

Income needed for $150K net: $216,687

$216,687 Tax burden: 30.8%

Indiana

Income needed for $150K net: $210,282

$210,282 Tax burden: 28.7%

Iowa

Income needed for $150K net: $211,665

$211,665 Tax burden: 29.1%

Kansas

Income needed for $150K net: $218,436

$218,436 Tax burden: 31.3%

Kentucky

Income needed for $150K net: $213,365

$213,365 Tax burden: 29.7%

Louisiana

Income needed for $150K net: $210,323

$210,323 Tax burden: 28.7%

Maine

Income needed for $150K net: $221,832

$221,832 Tax burden: 32.4%

Maryland

Income needed for $150K net: $221,633

$221,633 Tax burden: 32.3%

Massachusetts

Income needed for $150K net: $216,367

$216,367 Tax burden: 30.7%

Michigan

Income needed for $150K net: $214,052

$214,052 Tax burden: 29.9%

Minnesota

Income needed for $150K net: $223,682

$223,682 Tax burden: 33.0%

Mississippi

Income needed for $150K net: $214,614

$214,614 Tax burden: 30.1%

Missouri

Income needed for $150K net: $214,539

$214,539 Tax burden: 30.1%

Montana

Income needed for $150K net: $219,052

$219,052 Tax burden: 31.5%

Nebraska

Income needed for $150K net: $218,177

$218,177 Tax burden: 31.3%

Nevada

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

New Hampshire

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

New Jersey

Income needed for $150K net: $218,415

$218,415 Tax burden: 31.3%

New Mexico

Income needed for $150K net: $215,098

$215,098 Tax burden: 30.3%

New York

Income needed for $150K net: $218,974

$218,974 Tax burden: 31.5%

North Carolina

Income needed for $150K net: $214,379

$214,379 Tax burden: 30.0%

North Dakota

Income needed for $150K net: $205,002

$205,002 Tax burden: 26.8%

Ohio

Income needed for $150K net: $209,307

$209,307 Tax burden: 28.3%

Oklahoma

Income needed for $150K net: $215,208

$215,208 Tax burden: 30.3%

Oregon

Income needed for $150K net: $231,058

$231,058 Tax burden: 35.1%

Pennsylvania

Income needed for $150K net: $213,814

$213,814 Tax burden: 29.9%

Rhode Island

Income needed for $150K net: $214,180

$214,180 Tax burden: 30.0%

South Carolina

Income needed for $150K net: $218,977

$218,977 Tax burden: 31.5%

South Dakota

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

Tennessee

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

Texas

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

Utah

Income needed for $150K net: $214,834

$214,834 Tax burden: 30.2%

Vermont

Income needed for $150K net: $220,068

$220,068 Tax burden: 31.8%

Virginia

Income needed for $150K net: $218,523

$218,523 Tax burden: 31.4%

Washington

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

West Virginia

Income needed for $150K net: $215,234

$215,234 Tax burden: 30.3%

Wisconsin

Income needed for $150K net: $217,470

$217,470 Tax burden: 31.0%

Wyoming

Income needed for $150K net: $201,210

$201,210 Tax burden: 25.5%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $150,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the Federal and State level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 16, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $150K in Every State

