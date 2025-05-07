Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $150K in Every State

With current cost-of-living demands, the inflation hangover of the COVID-19 era and the ongoing economic uncertainty generated by President Donald Trump’s tariffs against America’s trade partners, a healthy salary is more important than ever.
The American middle class is making anywhere from $50,000 and $160,000 annually — so how much must one earn (before taxes) to be on the upper end of that spectrum, earning $150,000 per year?
To discern the salary needed to actually take home $150,000 in every state (each with different tax burdens and levels), GOBankingRates studied the federal and state income tax levels in each state, taking into account the standard deduction and individual tax burdens of the 50 states. With that information, GOBankingRates was able to calculate just how much you need to make annually to secure $150,000 per year, after taxes.
Alabama
- Income needed for $150K net: $213,336
- Tax burden: 29.7%
Alaska
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
Arizona
- Income needed for $150K net: $207,920
- Tax burden: 27.9%
Arkansas
- Income needed for $150K net: $213,964
- Tax burden: 29.9%
California
- Income needed for $150K net: $226,584
- Tax burden: 33.8%
Colorado
- Income needed for $150K net: $213,917
- Tax burden: 29.9%
Connecticut
- Income needed for $150K net: $218,795
- Tax burden: 31.4%
Delaware
- Income needed for $150K net: $219,980
- Tax burden: 31.8%
Florida
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
Georgia
- Income needed for $150K net: $217,424
- Tax burden: 31.0%
Hawaii
- Income needed for $150K net: $224,934
- Tax burden: 33.3%
Idaho
- Income needed for $150K net: $217,984
- Tax burden: 31.2%
Illinois
- Income needed for $150K net: $216,687
- Tax burden: 30.8%
Indiana
- Income needed for $150K net: $210,282
- Tax burden: 28.7%
Iowa
- Income needed for $150K net: $211,665
- Tax burden: 29.1%
Kansas
- Income needed for $150K net: $218,436
- Tax burden: 31.3%
Kentucky
- Income needed for $150K net: $213,365
- Tax burden: 29.7%
Louisiana
- Income needed for $150K net: $210,323
- Tax burden: 28.7%
Maine
- Income needed for $150K net: $221,832
- Tax burden: 32.4%
Maryland
- Income needed for $150K net: $221,633
- Tax burden: 32.3%
Massachusetts
- Income needed for $150K net: $216,367
- Tax burden: 30.7%
Michigan
- Income needed for $150K net: $214,052
- Tax burden: 29.9%
Minnesota
- Income needed for $150K net: $223,682
- Tax burden: 33.0%
Mississippi
- Income needed for $150K net: $214,614
- Tax burden: 30.1%
Missouri
- Income needed for $150K net: $214,539
- Tax burden: 30.1%
Montana
- Income needed for $150K net: $219,052
- Tax burden: 31.5%
Nebraska
- Income needed for $150K net: $218,177
- Tax burden: 31.3%
Nevada
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
New Hampshire
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
New Jersey
- Income needed for $150K net: $218,415
- Tax burden: 31.3%
New Mexico
- Income needed for $150K net: $215,098
- Tax burden: 30.3%
New York
- Income needed for $150K net: $218,974
- Tax burden: 31.5%
North Carolina
- Income needed for $150K net: $214,379
- Tax burden: 30.0%
North Dakota
- Income needed for $150K net: $205,002
- Tax burden: 26.8%
Ohio
- Income needed for $150K net: $209,307
- Tax burden: 28.3%
Oklahoma
- Income needed for $150K net: $215,208
- Tax burden: 30.3%
Oregon
- Income needed for $150K net: $231,058
- Tax burden: 35.1%
Pennsylvania
- Income needed for $150K net: $213,814
- Tax burden: 29.9%
Rhode Island
- Income needed for $150K net: $214,180
- Tax burden: 30.0%
South Carolina
- Income needed for $150K net: $218,977
- Tax burden: 31.5%
South Dakota
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
Tennessee
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
Texas
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
Utah
- Income needed for $150K net: $214,834
- Tax burden: 30.2%
Vermont
- Income needed for $150K net: $220,068
- Tax burden: 31.8%
Virginia
- Income needed for $150K net: $218,523
- Tax burden: 31.4%
Washington
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
West Virginia
- Income needed for $150K net: $215,234
- Tax burden: 30.3%
Wisconsin
- Income needed for $150K net: $217,470
- Tax burden: 31.0%
Wyoming
- Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
- Tax burden: 25.5%
Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $150,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the Federal and State level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 16, 2025.
