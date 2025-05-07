Personal Finance

Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $150K in Every State

May 07, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

With current cost-of-living demands, the inflation hangover of the COVID-19 era and the ongoing economic uncertainty generated by President Donald Trump’s tariffs against America’s trade partners, a healthy salary is more important than ever.

The American middle class is making anywhere from $50,000 and $160,000 annually — so how much must one earn (before taxes) to be on the upper end of that spectrum, earning $150,000 per year?

Check Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To discern the salary needed to actually take home $150,000 in every state (each with different tax burdens and levels), GOBankingRates studied the federal and state income tax levels in each state, taking into account the standard deduction and individual tax burdens of the 50 states. With that information, GOBankingRates was able to calculate just how much you need to make annually to secure $150,000 per year, after taxes.

Also see the breakdown to net $100,000.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Income needed for $150K net: $213,336
  • Tax burden: 29.7%

Also See: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Discover More: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%

Explore More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Income needed for $150K net: $207,920
  • Tax burden: 27.9%
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Income needed for $150K net: $213,964
  • Tax burden: 29.9%
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Income needed for $150K net: $226,584
  • Tax burden: 33.8%
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Income needed for $150K net: $213,917
  • Tax burden: 29.9%
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Income needed for $150K net: $218,795
  • Tax burden: 31.4%

Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Income needed for $150K net: $219,980
  • Tax burden: 31.8%
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Income needed for $150K net: $217,424
  • Tax burden: 31.0%
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Income needed for $150K net: $224,934
  • Tax burden: 33.3%

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor — 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2025

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Income needed for $150K net: $217,984
  • Tax burden: 31.2%
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Income needed for $150K net: $216,687
  • Tax burden: 30.8%
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Income needed for $150K net: $210,282
  • Tax burden: 28.7%
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Income needed for $150K net: $211,665
  • Tax burden: 29.1%
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Income needed for $150K net: $218,436
  • Tax burden: 31.3%

Consider This: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Income needed for $150K net: $213,365
  • Tax burden: 29.7%
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Income needed for $150K net: $210,323
  • Tax burden: 28.7%
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Income needed for $150K net: $221,832
  • Tax burden: 32.4%
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Income needed for $150K net: $221,633
  • Tax burden: 32.3%
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Income needed for $150K net: $216,367
  • Tax burden: 30.7%

Find More: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Income needed for $150K net: $214,052
  • Tax burden: 29.9%
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Income needed for $150K net: $223,682
  • Tax burden: 33.0%
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Income needed for $150K net: $214,614
  • Tax burden: 30.1%
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Income needed for $150K net: $214,539
  • Tax burden: 30.1%
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Income needed for $150K net: $219,052
  • Tax burden: 31.5%

Also Read: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Income needed for $150K net: $218,177
  • Tax burden: 31.3%
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Income needed for $150K net: $218,415
  • Tax burden: 31.3%
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Income needed for $150K net: $215,098
  • Tax burden: 30.3%

For You: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Income needed for $150K net: $218,974
  • Tax burden: 31.5%
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Income needed for $150K net: $214,379
  • Tax burden: 30.0%
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Income needed for $150K net: $205,002
  • Tax burden: 26.8%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Income needed for $150K net: $209,307
  • Tax burden: 28.3%
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Income needed for $150K net: $215,208
  • Tax burden: 30.3%

Be Aware: Warren Buffett Reveals 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Income needed for $150K net: $231,058
  • Tax burden: 35.1%
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Income needed for $150K net: $213,814
  • Tax burden: 29.9%
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Income needed for $150K net: $214,180
  • Tax burden: 30.0%
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Income needed for $150K net: $218,977
  • Tax burden: 31.5%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%

Check Out: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Income needed for $150K net: $214,834
  • Tax burden: 30.2%
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Income needed for $150K net: $220,068
  • Tax burden: 31.8%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Income needed for $150K net: $218,523
  • Tax burden: 31.4%

Note This: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Income needed for $150K net: $215,234
  • Tax burden: 30.3%
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Income needed for $150K net: $217,470
  • Tax burden: 31.0%
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Income needed for $150K net: $201,210
  • Tax burden: 25.5%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $150,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the Federal and State level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 16, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $150K in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.