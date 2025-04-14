Here’s the Salary Americans Believe Makes You ‘Financially Successful’ in 2025

“Financial success” means different things to different people. For some, it could mean never having to worry about money, while for others, it may simply mean being able to pay all of your bills on time. Americans are also divided on how much money you need to earn to be considered “financially successful,” but a recent survey is shedding some light on what people really think.

According to a FlexJobs survey of American professionals, between $100,000 and $250,000 is the salary sweet spot, with 51% of respondents saying that this is the salary range needed to be financially successful. About one-quarter (26%) believe you need to earn between $75,000 and $100,000, while 17% said you need to earn between $250,000 and $500,000, and 6% said you need to earn over $500,000.

Here’s a closer look at why six-figures is the popular cutoff for “financial success” and how to calculate how much you personally need to be successful.

Six-Figures Is Considered a Career Milestone for Many Workers

Earning a six-figure salary is still a career goal that many professionals aspire to, so it makes sense that the majority of Americans see hitting this level as a mark of financial success.

“Within this range [$100,000 to $250,000], workers likely believe they would have greater financial stability,” said Toni Frana, career expert manager at FlexJobs. “This is top of mind for people right now with persisting economic fears around inflation and job security. Also, a salary this high could signify that they have reached a specific career milestone, like a promotion or management position.”

How To Find Your Ideal Salary for ‘Financial Success’

Everyone has different life circumstances, so not all workers will need the same salary to be financially successful.

“Your salary needs should be based on your current expenses and what future goals you have for saving,” Frana said. “You should have a range that you are comfortable with personally, with the lower number being the minimum you need to reach your goals, and the higher number a desired salary you ideally want to negotiate to.”

Figuring out the salary that is needed to feel successful financially is dependent on your own needs and goals.

“In order to determine what that looks like, first make sure you have a thorough understanding of monthly expenses and requirements to live comfortably,” Frana said. “Then, it’s important to think about the future. Many people may seek advice from certified finance professionals or other resources to help determine what future needs to consider.”

Frana suggested asking yourself a few key questions to get started:

What career goals do you have?

Would you like to purchase a home?

Is travel something you’d like to prioritize?

Do you have kids wanting to go to college?

What future expenses and financial goals do you have?

“Knowing what you need to work toward given your monthly and future expenses is a good starting point,” she said.

How To Get Closer To Your Ideal Salary

There are two main ways to increase your salary — find a new job or ask for a promotion. According to the FlexJobs survey, 54% of professionals believe changing jobs is a more effective strategy, while 46% said pursuing a promotion within their current company is a more effective way to boost their salary.

“For the past several years, changing jobs has been an effective strategy for increasing your salary,” Frana said. “However, recent data suggests that the salary bump when changing jobs versus staying at a company and pursuing a promotion is shrinking. Workers should consider both as viable options to increase their salary.”

If you choose to apply for a new job, make sure you are able to provide clear evidence of your impact at your current job.

“When seeking a new job, highlighting your top accomplishments, results and impact on your application as well as in any interview will help ensure you receive a fair salary offer,” Frana said. “This holds true as well when aiming for a promotion or raise at your current company.”

For those hoping to earn a promotion and/or salary increase at your current job, start taking actions to set yourself up for a positive outcome well before any conversation with your manager, Frana said.

“Taking on new assignments, setting development goals and knowing and understanding your manager’s goals and priorities will help you set yourself on the path to growth at your current company,” she said. “Then, when it’s time to ask for a raise or promotion, have a plan to discuss your accomplishments and impact as they relate to your team and company, and reach the broader goals of both.”

