Here's the Quantum Computing Stock Wall Street Loves the Most (Hint: It's Not IonQ or Rigetti)

Key Points A process of elimination can cross several quantum computing stocks off the list of Wall Street's favorites.

Analysts are especially bullish about three familiar names.

One stands out as Wall Street's favorite, but it's not primarily because of the quantum computing opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Wall Street analysts pay close attention to hot technology trends. That's an important part of their jobs. Unsurprisingly, quantum computing is receiving intense attention from many analysts these days.

But which quantum computing stock does Wall Street love the most? You might be surprised.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A process of elimination

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) regularly monitors analyst recommendations and price targets to gauge what Wall Street thinks about a long list of stocks. However, analysts don't cover every quantum computing stock on the market, so we can cross those off the list. I also weeded out the stocks of companies that have less than four analysts covering them, since it would be misleading to claim that "Wall Street" likes such thinly covered stocks.

Analysts don't appear to be all that bullish about some quantum computing stocks. For example, only 13 of the 24 analysts surveyed by S&P Global in September rated Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) as a "buy" or "strong buy." The numbers were even worse for IBM (NYSE: IBM), a bona fide quantum computing pioneer, with eight of 21 analysts rating the stock as a "buy" or better.

The majority of analysts gave positive ratings for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which has achieved two major quantum computing milestones. However, the consensus price target for the Google parent is below the current share price. That makes it easy to eliminate the tech giant from consideration.

It's a similar story for several rising stars of quantum computing. All 10 of the analysts surveyed by S&P Global in September who cover D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) rated the stock as a "buy" or "strong buy." All six of the analysts covering Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) did the same. Six of 8 analysts recommended IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) as a "buy" or better. But the average analyst price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices.

Wall Street's favorite quantum computing stock

That leaves three companies that are investing heavily in quantum computing with overwhelming support from analysts and price targets reflecting solid upside potential. All three are familiar names to most investors: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Interestingly, analysts seem to believe that Amazon and Microsoft stocks will soar more than Nvidia stock over the next 12 months. The consensus price targets for Amazon and Microsoft were both nearly 21% above their current share prices as of the market close on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

However, Microsoft edges out Amazon as Wall Street's favorite quantum computing stock right now. A whopping 57 of 58 analysts (98.3%) surveyed by S&P Global in September rated Microsoft as a "buy" or "strong buy." That's slightly better than the 63 of 66 analysts (95.5%) who had "buy" or better ratings for Amazon.

Microsoft boasts strong quantum computing credentials. The company's topological core architecture holds significant promise in building large-scale quantum computers. Microsoft's topoconductors are a new type of material that is neither solid, liquid, nor gas. They could pave the way for squeezing 1 million or more qubits on a single chip.

Are analysts right about Microsoft?

I don't know if Microsoft's share price will jump close to 21% over the next 12 months, as analysts think. However, I agree with the overwhelmingly bullish take on this stock.

Importantly, though, quantum computing isn't the main reason why I like Microsoft. (It's not the top reason why Wall Street likes it, either.) Instead, the most important story for Microsoft is the company's tremendous growth opportunity related to artificial intelligence (AI).

Microsoft Azure ranks as the second-largest cloud services platform, trailing behind only Amazon Web Services (AWS). This business was Microsoft's biggest growth driver in its latest quarter.

AI is also a critical key to success for the company's other businesses, though. Microsoft has integrated OpenAI's GPT-5 into its products. It also recently announced support for Anthropic's Claude large language model (LLM) in Copilot Studio.

Wall Street doesn't think Microsoft's AI tailwind will wane anytime soon. I agree. The company's quantum computing prospects are just icing on the cake with this magnificent tech stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, International Business Machines, Microsoft, Nvidia, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.