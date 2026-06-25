Here's the Painful Payroll Tax Increase That Would Be Necessary to Avoid Social Security Benefit Cuts in 6 Years

Key Points

The government may increase Social Security payroll tax rates to avoid a 22% benefit cut in six years.

The payroll tax rate could increase by nearly 5% to avoid cuts.

Washington could use other strategies to reduce the necessary payroll tax increase.

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Social Security is in a tight spot right now. But when you're decades away from becoming eligible for benefits, it can feel like the program's current struggles won't affect you, at least not for a while. The reality is more complicated.

Washington is unlikely to stand by and allow benefits to drop by 22% in 2032, as the latest Trustees' Report predicted. Instead, it'll look to increase income to the program, and hiking payroll taxes is a likely possibility that could leave workers in a financial bind just a few years from now.

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The Social Security payroll tax rate could rise by nearly 5 percentage points

Currently, the Social Security payroll tax rate is 12.4%, split evenly between employee and employer. Self-employed individuals pay the full amount themselves. But it's looking likely that this rate will increase in the future.

Forcing workers to pay more into the program would help it minimize or avoid benefit cuts. But how much the payroll tax rate would increase and when this would occur depends a lot on what Washington decides.

If it enacted a payroll tax increase in 2026, rates would jump from 12.4% to 16.65%, assuming the goal was to eliminate the entire funding shortfall in one move. The longer Congress waits to act, the bigger the increase will be, though. Put it off until 2034, and the necessary increase jumps from 4.25 to 4.9 percentage points. That would make the new rate 17.30%. But the news isn't quite as bad as it would first appear.

Why it may not be as bad as it seems

Traditionally employed workers wouldn't shoulder this entire burden on their own. They only pay half the Social Security payroll tax rate on their own. So they would only see their portion rise by 2.13 to 2.45 percentage points.

And it might not even be that bad. Raising the payroll tax rate isn't the only strategy for fixing the shortfall.

The government might also decide to raise benefit taxes on seniors, to raise the full retirement age (FRA), or to raise the cap on wages subject to Social Security payroll taxes ($184,500 in 2026). It may also do a combination of these things.

Any of these moves would lessen the necessary payroll tax rate increase. But it's still likely to go up a little in the future. It's important to save as much as you can for retirement on your own.

When the government announces a strategy to fix Social Security, you'll probably need to update your retirement plan to account for the changes. This might mean adjusting your savings rate or changing when you plan to retire. Making these alterations as soon as possible will give you the best chance at retiring comfortably.

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