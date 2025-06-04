Here’s One of the Best Ways To Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2025

Saving for retirement is one of the most important financial steps you can take in life, but many people are falling behind. It’s never too late to start saving, but it does take some of the stress out of your retirement planning if you begin as soon as possible.

Considering that by age 30, experts say you should aim to have at least the equivalent of one year of your annual income saved up for retirement, many Americans are way behind the mark. It keeps piling up as after that, too — you’re supposed to save three times your income by age 40, six times by age 50 and eight times by age 60. In a perfect world, maybe, but tough economic times tend to push timelines.

To effectively save for retirement, you need to build a diversified portfolio of assets so you aren’t solely dependent on standard retirement accounts such as a 401(k) or IRA. This typically includes putting some of your money in high-yield savings accounts or CDs and putting more of it in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other investments.

However, another way you can complement your retirement savings is through annuities. Here’s how they can help you pad your nest egg in 2025 and beyond.

A Key To Unlocking Your Retirement Savings Goals

In case you need a refresher, an annuity is an insurance product that pays out a fixed amount of money in a series of payments. In some cases, annuities provide a steady source of income for as long as you live. The main function of an annuity is to remove longevity risk for retirees, meaning they don’t have to worry about outliving their savings.

Annuities are divided into two phases:

Accumulation phase: The accumulation phase, sometimes called the investment phase, is the period during which contributions are made to the account and funds grow. Appreciation during this time is based on contractual guarantees or investment performance, depending on the type of annuity purchased.

The second phase is the annuitization or payout phase. This is when you start receiving payments. The payments can be a lump sum, periodic payments or some combination of the two. The amount paid out is determined by the amount you contributed, the performance of the account, your expected lifespan and the type of distribution you selected.

Annuities can provide a couple of benefits. First, your money is in a safe place that provides steady returns over a long period. Second, the money grows through the interest you earn — so it pays to find the best rates.

Types of Annuities: Find the Right Fit for Your Financial Goals

Finding the right annuity that best fits your finances is important, as this type of retirement income is not a one-size-fits-all system. Here are four popular annuities and what to consider with each:

Fixed annuity: This straightforward annuity offers a guaranteed rate of return that pays out over a specific time period. By knowing what you’ll get, you can build a better monthly budget. Keep in mind, though, that inflation can eat away at the fixed amount’s purchasing power.

This payout can grow over time if you invest in other mutual funds, stocks, bonds or assets. The amount you receive depends on the performance of those investments, so look for variable annuities that have both a guaranteed minimum income and maximum cap that you can earn to help regulate your income.

With this option, you essentially agree to receive your payouts at a future date. This holds all the same features of a regular annuity, but it helps you set up an income stream later in retirement when you need it as opposed to right now.

As opposed to the deferred option, with immediate annuities, you start receiving your payments within one year. You simply deposit a lump sum to start getting your income quickly.

Final Take To GO

You should take your time to research the best annuity for you. Essentially, there are pros and cons to every option, but annuities are best for those looking for a guaranteed minimum income in retirement. You won’t run out of your cash flow, so you can lean into relaxing and not stressing about money throughout your golden years.

