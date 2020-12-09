Here's My Top Stock to Buy and Hold -- No Matter When There's a Coronavirus Vaccine

The stock market has changed gears in recent weeks. Where investors were recently prioritizing remote work and stay-at-home stocks, they're now focusing on equities that could win in a post-pandemic future. Sometimes, however, you really can have the best of both worlds.

On this episode of Fool Live that aired on Nov. 16, "The Wrap" host Jason Hall and Fool.com contributor Danny Vena discuss Latin American e-commerce powerhouse MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and why it could win no matter what.

Jason Hall: Danny, you got a good one here. There is a little e-commerce website down in South America, nothing big.

Danny Vena: Yeah. People who have been following me for the last decade or so on the boards or here on Fool Live or through my articles, may have heard of a little company called MercadoLibre. This is a company that I'm extremely bullish on and have been for some time.

But essentially, there are a couple of tailwinds. They are the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America. They have the largest platform. In addition to that, they are also one of the largest providers of digital payments in Latin America.

The company was already doing remarkably well even before the pandemic. Again, what we've seen is the number of people adopting e-commerce, the number of people adopting touchless payments and digital payments has accelerated, and they are at the intersection of the two.

What I really like about the company, I mean, there are so many things to like, but one of the biggest catalyst's is the fact that they have twice as many consumers in Latin America than they do here in the United States. So that means that just from the ground up, they have twice as big a marketplace as we do.

Earlier this year, they started off and the economy was only about 4% of total retail purchases were made e-commerce/online. That number has jumped up into the low-to-mid-teens. There are so many reasons that I think that Mercado Libre will be great going forward. So I would say buy now and you'll be glad that you did 5-10 years from now.

Danny Vena owns shares of MercadoLibre. Jason Hall owns shares of MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

