Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in August

Cryptocurrencies were off to a hot start in 2023, but the gains have cooled down in the last couple of months. With several potentially game-changing catalysts on the horizon, this slowdown looks like a great opportunity to pick up some Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on the cheap.

The price trend

Crypto investors appreciated a stabilizing global economy this year where volatile investments didn't feel hugely risky anymore. The crypto scandals of 2022 also started to feel like fading memories, rather than portents of never-ending market plunges.

At the same time, regulators and institutional investors were taking crypto tokens more seriously. These tailwinds drove Bitcoin's price 83% higher in the first half of the year.

But the U.S. Federal Reserve opted for some more interest-rate hikes in recent weeks, cooling down the high-spirited market tenor a bit. Some crypto investors are taking their recent profits off the table in this lull.

As a result, Bitcoin prices are trending gently lower, which opens a buying window for the leading cryptocurrency. Today, Bitcoin's price is up by 75% year to date, including a 4% dip since the end of June.

The upcoming growth catalysts

Some of Bitcoin's approaching price boosters are long-planned results of the cryptocurrency's fundamental design. Others are less certain since they rely on outside forces such as regulatory approvals and continued economic recovery.

The fourth "halvening" is scheduled for late April of 2024. These events, where the rewards for Bitcoin mining are cut in half, deliver dramatic changes to the economics of the whole system. So far, each halvening was paired with dramatic price increases. Bitcoin skyrocketed astronomically in 2012 and 2013, by 3,000% in the 2016-2017 cycle, and 556% in 2020-2021. I can't promise that 2024-2025 will match these soaring results, but the halvening cycle was designed to support that cadence. So far, so good.

Most countries, including the U.S., are still working on sustainable regulatory frameworks for creating, buying, selling, and owning cryptocurrencies. As Congressional bills and legal challenges work through their red-tape systems, banks, and financial institutions should gain confidence in digital assets. That's an important booster to the demand side of the old supply-and-demand calculation.

The value generated by higher demand may not last very long in cryptocurrencies with heavy supply-side inflation. Bitcoin is safe from this effect, given its hardcoded lifetime maximum of 21 million tokens, with 19.4 million already available. The Bitcoin supply will never rise more than 8% from here, with the last coin being generated 117 years from now. The average increase works out to just 0.07% per year.

Bitcoin's potential future role

Together, these three value boosters should solidify Bitcoin's role as a secure asset that protects the value of your holdings in the long term. Bitcoin could replace physical gold in that important economic niche if everything works out just right.

Imagine a world where gold is relegated to a niche role in jewelry and electronics while Bitcoin is the default way to hold your wealth in a super-stable asset. Today, Bitcoin's total market value is roughly $570 billion, while the global gold reserves add up to $13 trillion. If these values ever flip, Bitcoin could gain more than 2,100% from here.

Luck favors the early bird

Bitcoin's prospects look as solid as ever, with several important value drivers coming right up. Several cryptocurrencies look like solid buys, but Bitcoin is at the top of my list in every slowdown or market dip. It's hard to beat Grandpa Crypto's supreme security and unrivaled focus on long-term stability.

I realize that Bitcoin investing still requires a leap of faith. Master investor Warren Buffett, for example, sees no value at all in this digital currency and wouldn't invest a penny in this unproven idea. He's an internationally renowned investing genius with a net worth of $117 billion, and I'm not.

Still, I think Buffett might update his opinion as cryptocurrencies get that much-needed regulatory clarity and institutional interest. There's real value in a digital money-management system with low fees, rapid transactions, and robust security on a global scale. Some of us just reached that conclusion a bit faster than Buffett.

