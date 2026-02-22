Here's My Highest Conviction AI Stock to Buy Right Now (HINT: It Recently Partnered with Nvidia)

Key Points

Nvidia has invested in Brookfield's first AI infrastructure fund.

Brookfield also launched a new cloud services company that's building with Nvidia's designs.

The company also has investments across infrastructure, power, and credit.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation ›

AI has the potential to be the most impactful technology in history. It can significantly increase productivity and efficiency, solve complex problems quickly, and help drive medical breakthroughs.

However, the technology can only realize its full potential if the world builds the infrastructure to support it. That includes building specialized AI data centers to house racks of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips, along with the power-generating capacity to keep these facilities operating around the clock. According to an estimate from Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN), the world needs to spend $7 trillion on AI infrastructure over the next decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The global investment firm is going all-in on AI infrastructure to capitalize on this once-in-a-generation investment opportunity. That's why it's my highest conviction AI stock to buy right now.

The $100 billion AI infrastructure bet

Last November, Brookfield launched its inaugural Brookfield AI Infrastructure Fund, aiming to secure $10 billion of equity commitments from investors. At its launch, the fund had already received $5 billion of commitments, including capital from Brookfield and Nvidia. Brookfield aims to leverage the capital raised in this fund, along with co-investor capital and prudent financing, to acquire up to $100 billion in AI infrastructure assets. The company plans to deploy capital to support all aspects of AI infrastructure, including energy, land, data centers, and compute power.

One of the fund's initial seed investments is Radiant, a new Nvidia cloud partner launched by Brookfield to provide AI services to companies using the global investment firm's infrastructure. Radiant will build AI factories (specialized AI data centers) based on Nvidia's design.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang commented on the company's partnership with Brookfield in the press release announcing its investment in the fund. He stated: "AI is transforming every industry, and like electricity, it will require every nation to build the infrastructure to power it. AI infrastructure demands land, power, and purpose-built supercomputers--and our partnership with Brookfield brings all of these elements together in a ready-to-deploy AI cloud."

Multiple growth drivers

Brookfield's first AI infrastructure fund is only one aspect of its investment in the space. The company also has extensive investments in infrastructure and power through its other funds and listed entities (Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Renewable). Additionally, Brookfield is a leader in credit investments, putting it in a strong position to provide capital to AI infrastructure developers and projects.

These and other catalysts drive Brookfield's view that it can grow its earnings per share at a 25% annual rate over the next five years. Despite that robust growth rate, Brookfield currently trades at around $45 per share, a meaningful discount to its estimated value of $68 per share. Brookfield's current plan would grow the value of its shares to $130 by 2030.

Ideally positioned to capitalize on the AI infrastructure megatrend

Unlike Nvidia, Brookfield might not look like an obvious AI play at first glance. However, it's emerging as a leader in AI infrastructure, as evidenced by its partnership with the semiconductor giant. This strategy positions Brookfield to deliver robust earnings growth in the coming years. That growth potential, along with its attractively priced shares, is why it's my highest conviction AI stock to buy right now.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.