Markets
AMZN

Here's My Favorite Stock I Bought in 2022

December 19, 2022 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Matthew Frankel and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

The stock market was a scary place for much of 2022, but it was also full of opportunities for long-term investors to put money to work. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe talk about the stocks they added to their portfolios in the past year that they are most excited about.

*Stock prices in the video as of Dec. 14, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 16, 2022.

Find out why Amazon.com is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon.com is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com. Tyler Crowe has positions in Amazon.com and Noble Plc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
NE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.