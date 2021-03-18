Here's My Best Fintech Stock to Own Now

In todays' video, I talk about which is the best fintech stock to own right now. I'll compare two giants in the fintech world, Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ).



These are three reasons to choose Paypal as a potential investment over Square.

Paypal has a track record of being profitable and has better profit margins than Square. Paypal has better operating cash Flow margins than Square. The most recent 10-Q report shows a solid balance sheet.



But these are three reasons to choose Square as a potential investment over Paypal.

In the past three years, the CAGR for Revenue has grown faster for Square than for Paypal. Analysts expect Square will increase its revenue more quickly than Paypal. P/S valuation on both current and forward sales are cheaper for Square.

