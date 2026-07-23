Here's the Most Impressive Aspect of Tesla's Surprise Q2 Delivery Rebound

Key Points

Tesla easily topped Wall Street delivery estimates in Q2 and posted a record for that quarter.

The EV maker's deliveries in China were down slightly, but exports were strong.

The big question is whether Tesla's rebound is sustainable.

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Business has been a little bumpy for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the past couple of years. In fact, after delivering a record 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, its deliveries promptly dropped for two consecutive years. Last year was filled with speed bumps that extended beyond vehicle deliveries.

Then something intriguing happened: Tesla's second-quarter deliveries soared far above Wall Street's average estimates. Investors might be overlooking the most impressive part of the data -- that Tesla held its own in a brutal Chinese market while a number of domestic automakers did not.

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Numbers jump unexpectedly

On paper, the Q2 numbers were exactly the blowout delivery numbers Tesla needed after many months of bad news. Tesla delivered just over 480,000 vehicles globally during the second quarter. This was a solid 25% year-over-year gain and easily topped Wall Street analysts' estimates of about 406,000 vehicles. That result was the best Q2 of deliveries in Tesla's history.

Most investors keyed in on Tesla's results in Europe, and it's true that the region played a big role in the blowout Q2. While Tesla doesn't break out its delivery numbers by region, we can get a solid sense of the growth trend from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, which tracks registration data. That data from January through May this year showed a 77% year-over-year growth in Tesla registrations.

Don't overlook the China result

Despite Europe likely driving much of the Q2 surprise result, Tesla's decline of only 2% in China amid a softening economy, reduced electric vehicle (EV) incentives, and a brutal price war might actually be the more impressive feat.

Even BYD, China's juggernaut EV maker that's expanding rapidly around the globe, posted a 40% decline in domestic Chinese deliveries through the first half of the year, though this figure includes battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). BYD has turned its focus to exports to offset this weakness.

For Tesla, despite the slight Q2 decline, it was still a nearly 12% gain over the first quarter. If you consider Tesla's wholesale deliveries in China (which includes exports), that figure was up nearly 33% compared to the prior year.

Here's just one example of how competitive China's automotive market is right now. Competitors in China have been forced to churn out new vehicles and/or refreshes more rapidly to lure in consumers on factors other than price. Simply put, new vehicles sell faster and with fewer incentives, and in a price war, refreshing the lineup is important. Because of that push, Chinese automakers have released around 650 new models since January. That's staggering.

To be fair, that 650 figure includes facelifts, refreshes, and all-new models. If we narrow it down to only all-new models, which are vehicles that don't have a previous version in China, automakers are still pushing out 30 all-new models each month since January. In contrast, the U.S. does roughly 30 all-new models annually.

What it all means

BYD's Executive Vice President, He Zhiqi, called the 650 figure "completely insane" on social media, before continuing to say that the Chinese auto market is "not just fierce, but brutal."

Tesla holding its own in China while some large domestic competitors such as BYD spiral, along with months of growing momentum in Europe, were exactly what Tesla needed during the second quarter. The question remains, however: Is this rebound sustainable?

There's a sound argument that the Iran conflict, which has affected oil prices in Europe, has given a boost to EV sales in the region, and it's uncertain how that trend will change in the near term. It's also fair to wonder if Tesla's thin and aging vehicle lineup can sustain this type of rebound through even the second half of 2026.

Either way, after two years of mostly bad delivery news, this might be the first Tesla delivery data that could inspire confidence -- and holding its own in China was more impressive than it's getting credit for.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.