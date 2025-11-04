Here’s the Minimum Salary To Live in New York City Without Stress in 2025

New York City is the place where “if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere” as the famous saying goes. That said, “making it” in 2025 looks a lot different than it did in the past, as New York City increasingly is more expensive to live in with each passing year.

Not counting medical costs or entertainment, there is still a high cost to housing, food, transportation, and other basic living budget items, so the “it” you need to be “making” is a certain amount of money in order to ensure you have a quality of life that fits NYC.

GOBankingRates did the math to discover the minimum salary to live in New York City without stress in 2025. Here’s the breakdown.

Housing

The 2025 median rent alone for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,367 and two-bedroom apartment is $2,496, according to Apartment List, with some two-bedrooms going for as high as $8,000 per month.

If you are looking to buy instead of rent, be prepared to spend even more, with a 1,500 square foot apartment in Manhattan costing in the range of $2 million and $3.5 million, which does not include your property taxes, insurance, maintenance and other fees that can bump your monthly costs up to $5,000 to $10,000 each month.

Food

There are a lot of dining options when you live in New York City, but not all of them are affordable for every meal. HousingAnywhere found that the average New Yorker will spend between $400 and $500 a month on groceries, while that it costs between $12 and $30 per person to dine at a casual restaurant in NYC. Be prepared to spend more than $50 per person for a basic meal and drink at a mid-level dining establishment.

Utilities

According to MovingApt, when it comes to utilities, plan to spend $150 to $200 each month for the basics of water, heat, electricity, and garbage. Add on another $50 to $100 for internet, plus a similar amount if your building has a doorman.

Transportation

In order to live stress-free, it’s best not to own a car in New York City, unless you are prepared to move it at odd hours for street cleaning or pay between $500 and $1,800 for parking, insurance and gas. Instead, opt for a monthly metro card to get around on public transportation. The MTA offers a seven-day unlimited pass for $34 or 30 days for $132.

Salary Breakdown

For someone living a modest lifestyle in New York City, either in a studio apartment or with roommates, the minimum annual salary range falls between $70,000 and $90,000 a year. Anyone looking to frequent restaurants, catch Broadway shows and live by themselves would need to make over $100,000 each year to do so without breaking a sweat.

It’s not impossible to live your dreams of calling yourself a New Yorker; just make sure you have the means to get by and a little extra to enjoy all the city has to offer.

