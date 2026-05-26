Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit at Ages 62 and 70 (and How to Get It)

Key Points

The Social Security benefit paid to retired workers is based on work history, lifetime income, and claim age.

In 2026, the maximum monthly benefit for retired workers is $2,969 at age 62 and $5,181 at age 70.

Very few people qualify for the maximum benefit, but you can raise your Social Security payout by working for at least 35 years and claiming at age 70.

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The Nationwide Retirement Institute reports that only 8% of surveyed adults can identify all the factors that determine the maximum Social Security benefit. That is problematic because Social Security is generally the largest source of income in retirement, meaning benefits have a substantial impact on living standards for millions of Americans

Read on to see the maximum Social Security benefit at different claim ages in 2026 and to learn what it takes to qualify for the biggest payout.

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How Social Security benefits are calculated for retired workers

The Social Security Administration (SSA) uses three variables to calculate Social Security benefits for retired workers: (1) work history, (2) lifetime earnings, and (3) claiming age.

The first step is determining the primary insurance amount (PIA), the benefit a worker receives if they start Social Security at full retirement age (FRA). The PIA is calculated by plugging inflation-adjusted earnings from the 35 highest-paid years of work into the benefits formula, which changes annually to account for increases in the average wage.

The second step is adjusting the PIA for early or delayed retirement. Workers who claim Social Security before FRA receive a smaller payout, typically less than 100% of their PIA. Workers who claim Social Security later than FRA get a larger payout, meaning more than 100% of their PIA.

How retired workers earn the maximum Social Security benefits

Now that I've covered how Social Security benefits are calculated, we can discuss how to maximize them by revisiting the three variables from the previous section.

Work history: The benefits formula includes income from the 35 highest-paid years of work. That means workers must spend at least 35 years in the workforce to get the maximum benefit. Workers employed for fewer than 35 years will have zeroes factored into the benefits formula, making them ineligible for the biggest payout.

The benefits formula includes income from the 35 highest-paid years of work. That means workers must spend at least 35 years in the workforce to get the maximum benefit. Workers employed for fewer than 35 years will have zeroes factored into the benefits formula, making them ineligible for the biggest payout. Lifetime income: The benefits formula only considers earnings up to the maximum taxable limit. That means workers must have income at or above the taxable maximum for at least 35 years to qualify for the biggest Social Security benefit. The taxable maximum is $184,500 in 2026, but it typically increases each year to reflect changes in the average wage.

The benefits formula only considers earnings up to the maximum taxable limit. That means workers must have income at or above the taxable maximum for at least 35 years to qualify for the biggest Social Security benefit. The taxable maximum is $184,500 in 2026, but it typically increases each year to reflect changes in the average wage. Claim age: Workers who claim Social Security benefits after FRA earn delayed retirement credits that increase their payments by two-thirds of 1% per month, or 8% per year. But delayed retirement credits stop accumulating at age 70, meaning workers must claim Social Security at age 70 to earn the absolute maximum Social Security benefit.

Claim age is a particularly consequential variable. To illustrates why, the chart below shows the maximum monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers at different claim ages in 2026.

Claim Age in 2026 Maximum Social Security Benefit 62 $2,969 65 $3,467 66 $3,752 67 $4,207 70 $5,181

Readers should zero in on the maximum Social Security benefit at 62 and 70. Those two data points stand out because 62 is the earliest possible claim age and 70 is the latest sensible claim age.

The vast majority of workers will not qualify for the maximum Social Security benefit

Very few Americans will qualify for the maximum Social Security benefit. Just 6% of workers had income above the taxable maximum in 2024, which means an even smaller percentage will have income that meets or exceeds the taxable maximum for 35 years.

Nevertheless, the concepts covered in this article can still help workers earn a bigger benefit. For instance, working for at least 35 years will ensure no zeroes are factored into the benefits formula. And delaying Social Security until age 70 can dramatically raise your benefit. Indeed, workers born in 1960 or later can increase their benefit by 77% by claiming Social Security at age 70 as opposed to age 62.

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